Hot Topic:

Communist Party's West Midlands Mayor policies

  • Updated
  • By

Public ownership of transport forms key policy pledge from candidate Graham Stevenson

Everything you need to know about the WMCA mayoral elections
Communist Party candidate Graham Stevenson is looking to tackle the region's traffic congestion and improve the poor air quality and believes the best way to do is to take greater control of public transport.

He will cut fares for many and push for local ownership of bus and rail operators - perhaps even renationalisation. He says this will enable him to plough profits back into lower fares and better services.

And he wants to national ise the M6 Toll Road to free up further road space.

He said: "Air quality is so bad that something must happen and quick. A way to do that would be to take control of public transport, away from the private firms who put profit before people and increase fares without improving service."

Away from transport he is committed to building more affordable homes, economic growth which targets jobs at the young and an immediate living wage for staff of £10 per hour.

Communist Party candidate Graham Stevenson

His policies include:

1. Local control and then ownership of public transport

Passengers queueing for buses on Moor Street
Passengers queueing for buses on Moor Street

2. Make fares fair by the control of fares and proﬁts of train, tram and bus companies

The Shakespeare is in the shade of Lower Temple Street, just to the right of the Stephenson Street tram
The Shakespeare is in the shade of Lower Temple Street, just to the right of the Stephenson Street tram

3. Nationalisation of the M6 Toll Road

M6 Toll
M6 Toll

4. Action to enable aﬀordable quality homes for all

5. An immediate living wage to £10 an hour with an annual income guarantee for all

6. Realistic regeneration projects giving training and jobs, especially for the young and disadvantaged

Construction workers admire the precision
Construction workers admire the precision

7. Ensure environmental improvements, including air quality, is an integral part of all the policies as they are actioned.

Pollution warning sign outside Sundridge School in Kingstanding

The West Midlands Mayor election takes place on Thursday, May 4.

Labour campaigners believe they turned the tide in Stoke by-election by focusing on Brexit and controlling immigration

Stoke on Trent

High-profile by-election in West Midlands Stoke will be decided in "the last seven days", say Labour sources

