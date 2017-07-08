How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Commonwealth Games bid is golden chance to change Birmingham's story for the better

Successful bid could be platform for even greater things

Commonwealth Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

We have a great chance to change Birmingham’s story for the better.

The city is in the running to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games and become the future home of Channel 4.

If successful the impact of these will go beyond the worlds of sport and culture.

Yes, they will create jobs and there will be spin-off development. But it would also be a sign – more than any marketing campaign – that Birmingham is a global city which can face the challenges of the 21st century with confidence.

During the 50s and 60s there was a can-do attitude as the city was transformed – but since then it has been battered by relative decline.

For decades the car industry dwindled and was never replaced.

Only recently have we seen a resurgent Jaguar Land Rover and modern manufacturing sector making up some of that ground.

Our confidence was shattered by a succession of failed bids – we overstretched for the 1992 Olympics and were humiliated, the national stadium was always going to be Wembley, and the City of Culture proved a struggle.

Even our successes have been low key – our status as the birthplace of heavy metal prompted just a brief exhibition, not the constant stream of coach tours that other cities generate from their music and film heritage.

We now have a chance to change that narrative. We have an excellent case for both bids. One of our greatest assets is our young people, as other areas are ageing, 40 per cent of Brummies are under 25. We also have a diverse city – we are a microcosm of the Commonwealth.

How the Alexander Stadium could look if the Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham.
How the Alexander Stadium could look if the Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham.

We are already seeing the economy grow – around HS2, Paradise, the Aston manufacturing zone, the life sciences boom around the QE Hospital and the investment in creative industries at Eastside.

But winning these bids would not only be transformative in the physical and economic sense, they are good for the soul of the city.

That is why we should all get behind it.

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    HS2 wins approval for revamp of world's oldest railway terminus in Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    Congestion busting upgrades for Birmingham's worst traffic blackspots
  3. Regional Affairs
    These are the best Birmingham GP surgeries - according to patients
  4. Regional Affairs
    Historic Erdington home with anti-slavery links to be restored as flats
  5. Regional Affairs
    Back smaller builders to tackle housing shortage says Wayne Hemingway

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    This is what the Birmingham city centre of the future looks like
  2. Regional Affairs
    HS2 wins approval for revamp of world's oldest railway terminus in Birmingham
  3. Regional Affairs
    Congestion busting upgrades for Birmingham's worst traffic blackspots
  4. Regional Affairs
    These are the best Birmingham GP surgeries - according to patients
  5. Regional Affairs
    Historic Erdington home with anti-slavery links to be restored as flats
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor