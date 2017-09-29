Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games bid has taken another leap forward after the Government confirmed it will go through to the international round in November.

It means that the Birmingham bid will go forward to the Commonwealth Games Federation where it could be the only viable contender as potential rivals Kuala Lumpur and Victoria have struggled to secure support and funding from their own Governments.

After being selected ahead of Liverpool to be the UK candidate city , Birmingham has spent the last few weeks convincing the Treasury that the bid presents good value for money for the taxpayer - the Government has now agreed to put up 75 per cent of the cost of hosting the Games, which will see an investment of more than £400 million in facilities and infrastructure in Birmingham and the West Midlands .

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Karen Bradley said: “The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham would be brilliant. It would showcase the best of Britain to the world and make the entire country proud. Not only would it help grow the economy in the West Midlands and beyond, it would also leave a strong sports legacy, by upgrading facilities to benefit both elite athletes and the local community.

“Birmingham’s bid has the backing of the government and our focus now is to work alongside Birmingham’s excellent bid team and Commonwealth Games England to put forward the strongest possible bid to the Commonwealth Games Federation, while ensuring that we get maximum value for money for the taxpayer.

“The UK has fantastic expertise in staging major sporting events and it would be a privilege to welcome athletes and supporters from across the Commonwealth to Birmingham and the West Midlands in 2022.”

As well using Birmingham venues like the Alexander Stadium and Villa Park, other events will be hosted in Solihull, at the NEC, the bowls centre at Leamington Spa, a new swimming pool in Sandwell and in Coventry.

Birmingham’s bid was thought to provide good value and less risky give a four year time scale to prepar, as many of the facilities and venues are already in place.

Chairman of the bid and council leader Ian Ward said: “We have worked closely with the DCMS and the Treasury to create a compelling, compliant and value for money bid for Birmingham to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The support of the UK Government is a great endorsement of our bid and we are excited about finalising our submission and edging closer to the opportunity to bring the Games to Birmingham.

“The support we have received from a range of public and private sector partners and from across the wider West Midlands region and beyond has been incredible and we thank everyone for backing Brum’s bid to get us this far.”

Ian Metcalfe, chairman of Commonwealth Games England said: “Anyone who experienced Manchester in 2002, London in 2012 or Glasgow in 2014 will know just how special major sporting events in the UK can be. I am sure that Birmingham can stage an unforgettable Commonwealth Games in 2022. Birmingham’s exciting bid shows that the Games will not only deliver a sport programme of the highest calibre but also provide an amazing platform for the country as a whole.

“On behalf of Commonwealth Games England I would like to thank both the Government and Birmingham 2022 for their hard work and support to date.

The Government says work on the expected cost of hosting the Commonwealth Games 2022, if Birmingham was selected, is ongoing although it is estimated to be in the region of £600 million - with the Government putting up 75 per cent of the cost and local investors, including local authorities and business investment agencies, the rest.

The full detailed budget will be put to Parliament should the bid be successful in November.