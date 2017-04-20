New Digbeth music school appoints first principal

A music industry veteran who has worked with bands such as Coldplay and U2 will be the first principal of a new £4 million music school in Digbeth.

The British & Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM), which will open its doors in October, has recruited Antony Greaves as college principal.

It said Mr Greaves pioneered the UK's first electronic music production degree and would bring an extensive background in music and education to the role, having worked in the industry since 1999.

He was previously technical manager at the Mayfair Recording Studios where he worked with artists such as Robbie Williams, Amy Winehouse, Kylie Minogue and Travis as well as Coldplay and U2 and is also a guitarist and songwriter who helps to develop unsigned artists.

Last year, he became a development consultant and author of the world's first music production graded syllabus which is now delivered in 42 countries around the world.

BIMM already operates six schools in the UK, Ireland and Germany and counts musicians such as James Bay and George Ezra among its alumni.

BIMM Birmingham will offer degree courses covering various instruments, songwriting, music production and the music business.

BHP Design CGI of the new BIMM Birmingham which opens later this year

Mr Greaves said: "BIMM is a college where students can hone their craft and make connections.

"The first year of BIMM Birmingham will be an exciting time to be a student and they will be the special first cohort who will shape the experience for future years and have a significant impact on the local music scene.

"On a personal level, I find it incredibly rewarding to help people do what they love so this is the best job in the world for me."

Dara Kilkenny, executive principal for BIMM schools in Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin, added: "Antony is going to be a great asset.

"His experience in both education and the music industry is a perfect combination and he will be a great mentor to all our students. I am really delighted to welcome him to the team."