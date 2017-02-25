Classical music show hits wrong note in 'extravagance' row

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A £100,000 subsidised summer outdoor classical music concert in Sutton Park has been branded a costly vanity project by opposition councillors.

The Conservative-run Royal Sutton Town Council agreed the subsidy for the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) Proms in the Park concert and festival on the weekend of July 1 and 2.

Sutton Coldfield residents and taxpayers will be able to buy tickets for a subsidised £10 for adults, with family and child concessions available.

But opposition councillors have questioned whether the six-figure subsidy is the best use of the newly formed council's budget.

Independent Paul Long (Sutton Vesey) said: "This is an unnecessary expenditure and a waste of £100,000 of residents' money when it could be self-funding.

"This whole proposal has been ill-thought through and seems to be a desperate attempt to spend money rather than spending it on something that will benefit all residents. It's a vanity project."

And Labour's Rob Pocock (Sutton Vesey) added that businesses should be approached for sponsorship.

He said: "£100,000, the entire budget to me is excessive. That's extravagant.

"It takes away the opportunity to contribute to other events like the Boldmere Music Festival in June which struggles to find donations to keep it going."

Backers of the show stressed that the full amount would only be used as a "worst case scenario" if ticket sales were disappointing.

Conservative Simon Ward (Sutton Four Oaks) said: "It's great we have been able to bring the CBSO.

"Classical music is not elitist, it's just a different kind of music. It's just been around for a bit longer.

"Nothing's easy to deliver and nothing is cheap. We don't want to have to spend £100,000 if we can find ways to reduce the costs but if we don't set the money aside the event won't be ready for the beginning of July."

And independent Claire Bennett (Sutton Trinity) argued that the town council needed to do something spectacular to mark its first year and welcomed the £10 ticket price.

As well as the concert, the festival will include a free mini-orchestra CBSO show for children on the Sunday and crafts and other events staged by local artists and performers.

Other projects the town council is planning include a free bike loan scheme for Sutton Park users, sprucing up road signs and landscaping, new play equipment in parks and free wi-fi for the town centre.

It has also allocated £150,000 towards keeping Sutton Coldfield Library open.