How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Clashes over M6 Toll road dominate West Midlands Mayor debate

  • Updated
  • By

The issue proved a rare moment of division in a debate where ‘I agree with’ was the most commonly heard statement from the panel of five candidates.

West Midlands Mayor debate
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

CALLS to nationalise the M6 Toll road provided the fireworks as West Midlands mayoral candidates held the first of a series of four public debates.

The issue proved a rare moment of division in a debate where ‘I agree with’ was the most commonly heard statement from the panel of five candidates.

Conservative Andy Street, UKIP’s Pete Durnell, Labour’s Sion Simon, Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen and the Green Party candidate James Burn lined up for the debate in the historic surroundings of the Black Country Living Museum.

Mr Simon, who backs making the M6 Toll free said: “It is the only the major road in the region with excess capacity. We need to make it free to take some pressure off our roads.”

But he was challenged by Mr Street over the cost who said it has been put up for sale for £2 billion and that is too high a price to pay from a West Midlands Transport budget which would be better spent on other projects such as rail and Metro lines.

“That’s not the best use of our money,” he said.

Darren Quinton
Sion Simon (Lab), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Andy Street (Con), James Burn (Green) at the Black Country Living Museum

Mr Simon hit back saying that the sale price would be lower given no-one had yet met the asking price and the Government should pay for it as it had left short-changed the West Midlands on transport over many years.

UKIP policy is to nationalise the M6 Toll, but Mr Durnell said he now disagreed with that following a meeting with the road’s owners in which he was given usage figures showing 90 to 95 per cent of HGV traffic passing through the West Midlands during peak times of day already use the toll road.

He added that the Government will not simply pay for the road. “It’s not going to happen,” he said.

Both Mr Burn and Ms Nielsen agree that £2 billion could be better spent on other transport projects. Mr Burn suggested that there should be measures to free up the toll road if the M6 is blocked.

The audience for mayor debate at the Black Country Living Museum

All candidates seemed to agree on the problems facing the region - ingrained deprivation and unemployment, poor public transport links, the need to build some 300,000 new houses over the next 15 years and the need to ensure the region makes the most of Brexit.

And even some broad agreement over some of the solutions, reopening disused rail lines, regenerating brownfield sites with new housing and targeting economic growth at deprived areas.

The Birmingham Mail is set to host its West Midlands Mayor debate on April 4 and places are available.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Give West Midlands Mayor local NHS budget and we'll save money says candidate

NHS logo

Candidate Sion Simon says health services are poorly coordinated, particularly with council social care departments, wasting millions of pounds at this time when the NHS is struggling.

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Great Birmingham 10k new route revealed
  2. Regional Affairs
    Clashes over M6 Toll road dominate West Midlands Mayor debate
  3. Regional Affairs
    Who is the West Midlands Mayor's first phone call to?
  4. Regional Affairs
    BBC Travel: This is why the BBC has closed its traffic and travel site
  5. Regional Affairs
    Give West Midlands Mayor local NHS budget and we'll save money says candidate

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    University unveils revamped plans for Jewellery Quarter campus
  2. Regional Affairs
    Great Birmingham 10k new route revealed
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    Innovation Birmingham reveals latest development plans
  4. Paul Faulkner
    Final Villa pay day for ex-chief exec Tom Fox
  5. Regional Affairs
    Clashes over M6 Toll road dominate West Midlands Mayor debate
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor