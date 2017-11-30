Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham’s influential Civic Society has called on the council to drop plans to scrap two historic conservation areas and ensure more of the city’s built heritage is protected and enhanced.

The intervention comes after the council announced plans to remove both the Austin Village in Northfield and the Ideal Village area of Bordesley Green from its list of 30 official conservation areas.

It said too many homeowners had ignored the strict planning guidelines and built porches, installed modern UPVC windows and doors, paved front gardens and refurbished their properties with modern rather than historic materials.

Meanwhile, the council is also considering designating parts of Acocks Green and Weoley Hill as new conservation areas. In an open letter to the planning department, the society, accused the council of negligence through its failure to advise residents on their responsibilities and enforcement of breaches.

(Image: Iain Findlay)

Chairman Gavin Orton said the de-designation of Austin and Ideal Villages “is an indication on how Birmingham City Council has failed, over a number of decades, to provide sufficient and appropriate resources and guidance and support as well as enforcements to stop unlawful development”.

He added: “For too long, our city’s built heritage has been under-resourced and under-valued.

“It is time for Birmingham City Council to provide a full restatement of it’s commitment to preserving and enhancing our city’s built heritage through our conservation areas.”

He called for the council to publish guidance to all residents of conservation areas outlining how they can improve their properties while respecting the heritage of the area.

Austin Village was set up by Herbert Austin in 1917 to house workers from his car factory and features 250 timber bungalows laid out in a geometric fashion.

Mr Orton said: “We accept that a significant proportion of the historic fabric – cladding, windows, doors and roofing – have been altered. However, conservation areas are not solely defined by their historic fabric.”

He added: “Whilst the physical materials have been changed, we would argue that the overall character, appearance and architectural interest has not.”

He warned that should conservation status be lost, there would be even more extensions, large dormers and even demolitions and new building.

The Ideal Village in Bordesley Green has seen greater transformations with 95 per cent of its Victorian sash windows replaced with UPVC double glazing, gardens paved over and porches extended.

But the society says some pockets of heritage properties remain and could be retained in a smaller conservation area.

Earlier this year planning committee chairman Mike Sharpe (Lab, Tyburn) said that the city council had a ‘disgraceful’ record in looking after some conservation areas.

In its conservation area review the council has already listed the Digbeth, Deritend, Bordesley High Streets, and ‘Warwick Bar’ near the city centre as ‘at risk’ and suggested they could be merged and re-appraised under the Curzon Street Masterplan. Other areas also thought to be at risk include Four Oaks in Sutton Coldfield, Lozells and Soho Hill, School Road in Hall Green and Steelhouse Lane in the city centre.

Following the consultation the future of the conservation areas will be decided next year.