The leader of Birmingham City Council has been accused of trying to "buy time" as the battle to solve the bin crisis carries on.

The claim against Coun John Clancy came as a damning report said the city could not afford the deal which ended the strike.

The document was due to be discussed at a cabinet meeting but will now be considered on September 1.

Labour's Coun Stewart Stacey told the meeting the report was "incomplete".

But opposition councillors said the delay was designed to allow Coun Clancy's cabinet time to agree a unified position over the deal with trade union Unite.

Liberal Democrat group leader Coun Jon Hunt said: "The position is very, very worrying. Clearly, John Clancy is trying to buy time. There's no deal to speak of - that's the problem.

"His cabinet are at loggerheads as many of them are members of the union themselves and so they have loyalty there.

"He's stuck between a rock and a hard place because the council wants to make cuts but the Labour Party wants to be loyal to the union."

The strike, called in response to the authority's planned jobs and hours shake-up, cost the council more than £300,000 a week.

It was suspended last week after a seven-week stand-off left piles of rubbish festering on the streets.

The breakthrough came after council bosses "agreed in principle" to keeping more than 100, grade three supervisor roles as part of Birmingham's rubbish collection teams.

But interim chief executive Stella Manzie's report warned of "significant potential financial implications" if the money-saving changes were not introduced as originally planned.

The document said the city would be left exposed to a new round of equal pay claims of the type which have cost more than £1 billion in recent years.

Such a scenario would "wipe out" the pot of cash earmarked to settle equal pay litigation as well as any uncommitted investment funds and "all available" reserves, the report said.

Ms Manzie said spending in other areas would also need to be slashed to the bone and the authority would even be forced to consider whether it could set a "lawful and balanced budget".

Coun Clancy told members the council's position would remain unchanged until September 1.