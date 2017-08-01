Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital chiefs have signed over surplus land in Birmingham, paving the way for a major regeneration and housing project.

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust has agreed the deal earlier than anticipated with the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) for the land at City Hospital, in Winson Green.

It will now lease the land back off the HCA ahead of the relocation of services from City Hospital to the new Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick which is due to take place by spring 2019.

The deal means around 750 new houses and apartments can be developed there alongside parking, footpaths and cycle ways, a pedestrian/cycle bridge over Birmingham Canal Old Line and public open space.

Unveiled earlier this year, the housing project is called 'Infirmary Wharf'.

Birmingham and Midland Eye Centre, Birmingham Treatment Centre and Sheldon Block, which houses recovery and rehabilitation services, will not relocate as part of the redevelopment.

Toby Lewis, chief executive of Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "This is a great moment which will significantly affect the future of the trust.

(Image: eScape)

"The Birmingham and Midland Eye Centre, Sheldon Block and Birmingham Treatment Centre are a fixed part of our future and the design of the Midland Metropolitan relies heavily on continued and even greater use of these facilities.

"By having these funds released to us earlier than we anticipated, we will be able to ensure our patients get the first class treatment they deserve.

"We will lease the land back from Homes and Communities Agency until we move off it so there will be no conflicting demands upon it."

Alan Kenny, the trust's director of estates, added: "This is welcome news for both patients and staff as it gives us the ability to provide a better environment and build on the investment that has begun in the trust's estate to ensure the delivery of 21st century facilities and equipment."