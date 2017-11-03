Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City Council is to respond to the rise in anti-semitism by becoming the latest local authority to adopt an international guideline on the issue.

With anti-Jewish bigotry and abuse on the rise, especially on social media, a growing number of organisations and councils have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

It has proved useful in clarifying when legitimate criticism of Israeli policy in Palestine for example, turns into anti-Semitism.

At least two Birmingham Labour councillors, Waseem Zaffar (Lozells and East Handsworth) and Zafar Iqbal (South Yardley) have publicly apologised for overstepping the line, while both the Conservatives and Labour dropped candidates in the Hall Green council by-election earlier this year for sharing Jewish conspiracy theories online.

Nationally, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has this week been accused of anti-Semitism after talking about the ‘Jewish lobby’ exerting disproportionate influence on US politics during his radio show.

And former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has been suspended by the Labour Party for comments described by leader Jeremy Corbyn as ‘grossly insensitive’ and offensive to the Jewish community.

Birmingham councillors will be asked to adopt the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism at its meeting on Tuesday, November 9.

Cllr Ewan Mackey (Cons, Sutton Trinity), who has proposed the motion, said: “In order to be able to effectively address the problem of anti-semitism there first needs to be clarity around what Anti-Semitism actually is.

“The IHRA definition has already been adopted by the UK Government and by various local authorities across the country. Birmingham has a proud history as a diverse and welcoming City and taking this step will reaffirm our commitment to tackling discrimination and bigotry in all its forms.”

He said it would make it easier to call out and tackle this form of bigotry.

“We are confident that this motion will receive cross party support to set an example of responsible conduct and allow reports of anti-semitic hate crime to be handled objectively and uniformly.

“By adopting this internationally recognised wording without amendment, we can show that we stand unconditionally and unambiguously with the international community against the scourge of anti-semitism.”

The motion is likely to receive broad support across the council.

The Labour cabinet member for equalities Tristan Chatfield said that they had been looking to adopt the IHRA guidelines anyway.

“We were working on a way to integrate the definition into the council,” he said.

The full wording of the council motion

This has been tabled by Conservatives for a vtoe at the council meeting on Tuesday, November 9

“This Council expresses alarm at the rise in anti-Semitism in recent years across the UK including incidents when criticism of Israel has been expressed using anti-Semitic tropes. Criticism of Israel can be legitimate, but not if it employs the tropes and imagery of anti-Semitism.

This Council therefore:

• Welcomes the UK Government’s announcement on December 11th 2016 that it will sign up to the internationally recognised International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) guidelines;

• Commits to cross-party support within the Council for combating antiSemitism in all its manifestations, especially within relation to those effected in our communities in Birmingham; and

• Adopts the below definition of anti-Semitism as set out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance:

“Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or nonJewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The guidelines highlight manifestations of anti-Semitism as including:

• Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion.

• Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.

• Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews.

• Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust).

• Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust.

• Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations.

• Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour.

• Applying double standards by requiring of it behaviour not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.

• Using the symbols and images associated with classic anti-Semitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel

or Israelis.

• Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

• Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.”