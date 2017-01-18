How we use Cookies
Cause a scene if you see racism, urges Midlands MP

Top Government Minister and West Midlands MP Sajid Javid says urges people not to look away if they see racism

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid

People should “make a scene” when they witness others being racist, Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid has said.

Mr Javid, the Secretary of State for Local Government, said people should "call out" anti-Semitim and other forms of racism.

He was speaking at a reception in Parliament for the Holocaust Educational Trust, which raises awareness of the Holocaust to campaign against intolerance of every kind.

He was due to say: "We have to object when a line is crossed from legitimate debate to smears and abuse.

“Ultimately, we have to be prepared to do that most un-British of things — we have to make a scene.”

This could be in public, private, in the media or on Twitter, said Mr Javid.

"In fact anywhere from the top deck of a bus to right here in Parliament. What’s certain is if we don’t speak out against hatred and anti-Semitism it will become normalised.

"And once that happens, the consequences will be tragic."

Jamelia reveals ‘racist’ train incident is not a one-off and calls for others to speak up

The Birmingham singer is asking people to take a stand

