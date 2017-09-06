Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MPs should be allowed to sit in Parliament on a job-share basis, the co-leader of the Green Party has said.

Caroline Lucas, who has shared the Green leadership with Jonathan Bartley since last year, said that job-sharing would help more women and disabled people into politics and allow MPs to represent their constituencies better.

Speaking at the House of Commons launch of a Fawcett Society pamphlet on job-sharing for MPs, Ms Lucas said the arrangement would enable elected representatives to "keep a foot in their communities" while serving at Westminster.

"Job-sharing MPs could keep their caring responsibilities, they could keep voluntary work, they could continue part-time in their profession," said the Brighton Pavilion MP.

"It would help more women into politics, more disabled people and more people for whom being an MP is currently unimaginable and inaccessible."

Reflecting on her experience of co-leadership of the Greens, Ms Lucas added: "The Green Party is a party of action and this felt like a very direct way to stand up for the values and policies we champion.

"Job-sharing complements our commitment to fairly sharing wealth, sharing resources and sharing power.

"And whilst breaking open and democratising the political system remains critical to the Green Party's goals, demonstrating part of what that might look like felt like an incredibly positive step to take."