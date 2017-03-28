How we use Cookies
The Cannon Hill Park high-wire course will not be built - here's why

Developer has withdrawn speculative planning application for eight metre high assault course in Birmingham's premier park

Cannon Hill Park in March 2017
Plans for a high-wire adventure course in one of Birmingham’s premier parks have fallen through after it emerged the council had not agreed to lease the site.

The planning application for a Go Ape-style high-wire assault course in historic Cannon Hill Park been withdrawn by applicant, Cleveland-based Roy Pearson, although it is likely he would have been refused.

But even if Mr Pearson had secured planning permission the Birmingham Mail understands he had not approached the council for a lease or the right to operate a business in the public park.

So the project was doomed from the outset.

No-one needs the landowner’s consent to apply for planning permission for any site - although it would be a waste of money without an agreement.

Course activity design for a proposed adventure course in Cannon Hill Park
City parks chief cllr Lisa Trickett who also represents Moseley and Kings Heath ward said: “The planning application was purely speculative and was never something we would countenance.

“We do get interest from various businesses. But with the crazy golf and rides I believe the commercialisation of Cannon Hill Park has gone far enough. We have to protect the Victorian heritage of the park.

"It's frustrating that someone could put in a planning application without talking to us first.”

The aborted planning application was for a eight metre high course constructed from timber poles and fixed wires. A lower level course would be installed for children.

Main view of the high-wire course in Cannon Hill Park
Mr Pearson has not responded to our calls. But in his initial planning application he described himself as a mountaineer and deep sea diver.

He said: “My proposal is to construct a high wire adventure course which will challenge young children and adults alike.

“It is the fun, thrill and physical aspect of the high wire course business which has attracted Roy to this activity and reunited with his experience in climbing and mountaineering and the love of the great outdoors.”

The Birmingham Mail understands that while Cannon Hill Park is off the table, officials have to talk to Mr Pearson about finding a more suitable site for his attraction.

