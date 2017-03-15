How we use Cookies
Call for Labour Hall Green candidate to stand-down over 'anti-Semitic' Facebook posts

  • Updated
  • By

Alison Gove-Humphries under fire for sharing Jewish conspiracy theories on social media

A Labour council candidate faced calls to step down just hours after she won the nomination amid claims she shared anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli posts on social media.

Alison Gove-Humphries, a keen supporter of party leader Jeremy Corbyn, was selected to stand for election in Hall Green in May.

But now she is accused of sharing anti-Semitic posts promoting Jewish conspiracy theories on her Facebook account: one accusing Israel of selling oil smuggled from ISIS territories and another saying that Israel ‘manufactured’ last year's Labour Party anti-semitism row and inquiry.

The controversial posts emerged on political blog Guido Fawkes .

Mrs Gove-Humphries’ Facebook page is only visible to friends and associates but the Birmingham Mail understands the posts have been removed.

Labour Cllr Barry Henley (Brandwood) said: “These are clearly anti-Semitic postings. In my view there should be a Labour Party investigation into Ms Gove-Humphries membership and suitability to be a candidate and in the meantime a new candidate should be put in place.

"As a Jewish member of the Labour Party have written to them and asking for an investigation.”

Mrs Gove-Humphries has launched a second Facebook account in the last couple of days with posts showing Labour councillors and activists, including leader John Clancy, out on the campaign trail over the weekend.

The by-election was prompted by the resignation of Sam Burden from the council last week, due to work commitments. The seat is a target for both the Tories and Lib Dems who see Labour as vulnerable.

Mrs Gove-Humphries has not responded to our attempt to contact her via social media.

The West Midlands Labour Party has declined to comment.

Last year, following the exposure of anti-semitism in the Labour Party and suspensions of former London mayor Ken Livingstone and Bradford MP Naz Shah, there was an inquiry into anti-Semitism.

Two leading Birmingham councillors have also been disciplined for anti-Israeli comments or social media posts.

Former cabinet member for equalities Cllr Waseem Zaffar was criticised for comments at a pro-Palestine rally in 2014 - although his otherwise strong stance on anti-Semtism saw him warned by the Party.

While scrutiny committee chairman Zafar Iqbal apologised for sharing Jewish conspiracy material on his Facebook page - although he said he had no idea how they got there.

