Cabinet minister Sajid Javid pledges justice for Grenfell Tower victims

The Grenfell tower disaster has left Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid shaken and determined to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

In a letter to MPs confirming that at least 11 council high rise tower blocks in the UK have the same cladding which accelerated the fire at Grenfell, he has also pledged to seek justice for those affected by the tragedy.

Mr Javid, the Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, wrote: ““As a minister, I have always been prepared to make tough decisions. I understood the pressures that come with public life but this disaster has shaken my comprehension of what it means to be in office.

“I have met some of the victims of Grenfell, I have witnessed for myself the grief and anger of those who have lost so much – more than just their possessions but also their loved ones, their security and their memories.

PA Sajid Javid

“This Government will do everything possible not just to replace houses and provide immediate relief, but to seek justice for those people who have been failed.

“This tragedy should weigh on the consciousness of every person tasked with making a decision so this can never happen again.”

Mr Javid was criticised last week for the Department of Communities and Local Government's failure to act on a coroner's report into the 2009 Lakanal House fire in south London in which six people died.

The high-rise blocks with dangerous cladding are in eight local authority areas in England and include Camden, Manchester and Plymouth.

Councils and social landlords have been asked to check if they used similar aluminium composite material (ACM) panels to Grenfell Tower, where 79 people have been confirmed dead or listed as missing presumed dead after a devastating fire last week.

They are sending samples to a Government testing facility. Birmingham City Council has separately confirmed it has not used this cladding on any of its 213 high and low-rise blocks.

It has also pledged to fit sprinkler systems at all of its blocks and foot the estimated £31 million bill itself unless the Government puts fire safety funding on the table.