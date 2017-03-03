How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Why buses and trains could be safer after mayor election

Crime takes centre stage in West Midlands Mayor campaign as Conservative Andy Street unveiled new set of pledges

Everything you need to know about the WMCA mayoral elections
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Conservative mayor candidate Andy Street has promised a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour to boozy bus passengers and aggressive train commuters.

The candidate will also offer bus drivers greater powers to sling trouble makers off and region wide public transport bans for repeat offenders.

Crime and policing, although not a direct mayoral responsibility has taken centre stage in the election battle.

Last month Labour rival Sion Simon announced some get tough measures including a similar pledge to ban bus yobs as well as a promise to join forces with the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) David Jamieson on a drugs and gangs task force backed by £1 million funding.

Andy Street

Mr Street has now moved onto the crime turf with his own pledges.

He said: “Although there has been good progress on reducing some crimes, including burglary and car crime, there is still too much organised crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as new threats like cyber crime.

“The creation of the mayoralty is a new opportunity to co-ordinate our efforts across the region to address these threats. As Mayor I will ensure we all work together in what I am calling a Coalition Against Crime. That needs to extend beyond the police to all agencies.

“Indeed, to beat crime, we need much more than a new £1 million initiative here or there. We must use the £2.3 billion combined war chest we spend each year on public order across the wider West Midlands – not just the mayoral area - in a co-ordinated way.

“As mayor, my focus will be on addressing the causes of crime through improving economic opportunities and on crime on public transport. My Renewal Plan for the West Midlands aims to transform the use of public transport but people tell me they are concerned about anti-social behaviour on buses. This has to change.

“I will therefore adopt a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and more serious crime on public transport. I will also get the necessary powers to tackle public transport crime, for example banning repeat offenders from the whole West Midlands network, and giving bus drivers the authority to kick offenders off buses.”

He will also ask Government to confirm it is merging the PCC and mayoral roles after 2020, when both are up for re-election. In Greater Manchester the two jobs are being rolled into one this year.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Everything you need to know about the West Midlands Mayor

With less the three months to go before the West Midlands elects its first mayor - here's a run down of all you need to know about the contest

Most Read in News

CGI of Left Bank project
  1. Regional Affairs
    Broad Street apartment block set to be Birmingham's tallest after securing planning approval
  2. Regional Affairs
    MPs question plans to merge seven Birmingham schools
  3. Cadbury
    Pictures: Bournville Village Trust opens archives to show town planning masterpiece
  4. Regional Affairs
    Why buses and trains could be safer after mayor election
  5. Regional Affairs
    New drive to stop taxis polluting Birmingham city centre

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Birmingham apartments plan scrapped in favour of new office tower
  2. Regional Affairs
    Broad Street apartment block set to be Birmingham's tallest after securing planning approval
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    £100m Birmingham city centre apartment scheme unveiled
  4. Regional Affairs
    MPs question plans to merge seven Birmingham schools
  5. Post People
    Lunar Society annual dinner in its 250th anniversary year
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor