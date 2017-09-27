Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 60 little used Birmingham bus stops are to be scrapped in a bid to SPEED-UP journey times for passengers.

The stops are based along six of the city’s busiest routes and will be suspended for a six month trial starting on Sunday, October 1.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), which oversees the region’s bus stops, says that there are some stops just a 130 yards apart. Others have fallen into disuse as businesses have closed or shopping habits have changed.

TfWM spokesman Jon Hayes said: “As time has gone on many of these stops are simply no longer needed yet are still occasionally used.

“Increasing congestion, and particularly at this time of year, is continually eating in to passenger journey times and we know that this puts people off using the bus adding further to congestion.

“We need to try and break this cycle, encourage more people to use the bus and take cars off the road. Removing bus stops we don’t need any more is one way of tackling this.”

It is estimated each stop adds at least 35 seconds to journey.

TfWM insists that even after the cut every home will still be within 400 metres of a bus stop.

Tom Stables, managing director of NXWM said: “Every time a bus stops to allow one passenger to get on or off can take up to 35 seconds.

Is your bus stop going to be axed? Full list of locations

“Add that up along a whole route and that can result in a significant impact on overall journey times.

“This trial will help us and TfWM balance our passengers’ need for bus stops that are easy to get to with bus journeys that get them where they want to get to on time.”

The redundant stops will not be physically removed during the trial but notices will be fixed to inform passengers they are no longer in use.

The 59 bus stops being dropped are along five major routes in south Birmingham;

8a/8c – Inner-circle;

50 - Alcester Road;

45/47 - Pershore Road;

63 - Bristol Road.

TfWM are also aiming to cut congestion by:

A series of improvements at congestion hotspots like Holloway Head in the city centre and the Scott Arms junction in Great Barr.

Tweaking traffic lights to give priority to buses at key junction.

Congestion on the region’s roads has now passed the pre-financial crash peak of 2007 - with 8.5 billion vehicle miles driven in 2016.

Over that time bus speeds have reduced by 20 per cent in the morning and 14 per cent in the evening rush hours.