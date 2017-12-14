Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus managers have been accused of putting profits before the needs of passengers, following the closure of 59 bus stops in Birmingham.

MPs condemned the decision in the House of Commons, and said elderly people, mothers with young children and disabled people would be particularly hit.

An official Commons motion drawn up by Birmingham Hall Green MP Roger Godsiff (Lab) said: "This House deplores the decision by Transport for West Midlands to remove over 50 bus stops from 1 October 2017."

Transport for West Midlands, which oversees the region's bus network, has closed the bus stops for a six month test to see how it affects services.

It says there are some stops located just 130 yards apart, while others have fallen into disuse as businesses have closed or shopping habits changed.

And it says the changes will speed up journeys for passengers, as it is estimated each stop adds at least 35 seconds to a journey.

But the MPs said: "Transport for West Midlands' own equality risk assessment identified that the closure of these bus stops would have a negative impact on many vulnerable groups including elderly people, mothers with young children and disabled people."

And they said they deplore "the fact that Transport for West Midlands ignored this analysis and determined that profit was more important than people's convenience."

MPs also claimed local councillors had not been consulted properly.

The stops being dropped are along these routes in south Birmingham:

8a/8c - Inner-circle

50 - Alcester Road

45/47 - Pershore Road

63 - Bristol Road

Laura Shoaf, managing director of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), said: “This is a trial scheme running until March next year and which aims to improve reliability for passengers by speeding up journey times through the suspension of little-used bus stops.



“TfWM policy is for people living within the West Midlands metropolitan area to be within 400m of a served bus stop, a rule which applies to 90 per cent of the network in the region. However, over the years and some stops have become as close as 130m apart. These short distances can have an adverse effect on journey times.

“This trial will help us and TfWM balance our passengers' need for bus stops that are easy to get to with bus journeys that get them where they want to get to on time.”

The bus stops affected

Here is the full list of bus stops not in use from Sunday, October 1 until March 2018.

They are listed in order of service number.

Service 2 inbound

Maypole to Birmingham via Warstock.

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

Service 3 inbound

Yardley Wood to Birmingham via Wake Green

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

Service 5 inbound

Solihull to Birmingham via Baldwins Lane and Monkspath

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

Service 8A

Inner Circle anti-clockwise

CLIFFORD STREET, Lozells School (type unenclosed shelter)

NURSERY ROAD, Burbury Street (type unenclosed shelter)

ICKNIELD ST, Spring Hill Island/Camden Street (type Unenclosed

shelter)

LADYWOOD MIDDLEWAY, Ledsam Street (type enclosed shelter)

LADYWOOD MIDDLEWAY, Morville Street (type enclosed shelter)

BELGRAVE ROAD, Pershore Road (type enclosed shelter)

HIGHGATE ROAD, Queen Street/Sparkbrook (type unenclosed shelter).

MUNTZ STREET, Coventry Road/Small Heath (type unenclosed shelter).

VICTORIA STREET, Bordesley Green (type unenclosed shelter).

BORDESLEY GREEN ROAD, Ronald Road (type bus stop pole)

Service 8C

Inner Circle clockwise

ADDERLEY ROAD, Crawford Street (type bus stop pole)

ASH ROAD, Hall Road (type bus stop pole)

BORDESLEY GREEN ROAD, Ronald Road (type bus stop pole)

BORDESLEY GREEN ROAD, Bordesley Green (type unenclosed shelter).

MUNTZ STREET, Coventry Road/Small Heath (type unenclosed shelter).

GOLDEN HILLOCK ROAD, Wordsworth Road/Waverley Road (type bus stop pole).

WALFORD RD, Stratford Road (type unenclosed shelter).

BELGRAVE ROAD, Pershore Road (type unenclosed shelter).

LADYWOOD MIDDLEWAY, Ledsam Street (type enclosed shelter)

ICKNIELD ST, Spring Hill Island/Camden Street (type unenclosed shelter).

GERRARD STREET, Lozells Street (type unenclosed shelter).

CLIFFORD STREET, Lozells School (type unenclosed shelter).

Service 11A

Outer Circle anti-clockwise

PERSHORE ROAD, Breedon Road/Frances Road (type unenclosed shelter)

Service 11C

Outer Circle clockwise

PERSHORE ROAD, Breedon Road/Frances Road (bus stop pole)

Service 19

Frankley to Maypole

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, South Road/Fire Station (type bus stop pole)

Service 27

Maypole to Hawkesley

ALCESTER ROAD SOUTH, Amwell Grove (type bus stop pole)

Service 31

Solihull to Birmingham.

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

Service 34

PERSHORE STREET, Birmingham Wholesale Market (type bus stop pole)

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

Service 35

Hawkesley to Birmingham

PERSHORE STREET, Birmingham Wholesale Market (type bus stop pole)

ALCESTER ROAD, Moor Green Lane (type unenclosed shelter)

Services 39, 39A and 39S

Heading towards Longbridge

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, South Road/Fire Station (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Broughton Crescent (type bus stop pole)

Service 39, 39A and 29s

Heading towards Woodgate Valley and World's End

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Broughton Crescent (type enclosed shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, South Road/Fire Station (type enclosed

shelter)

Services 45 and 47

Towards Longbridge

PERSHORE ROAD, Edward Road (type bus stop pole).

PERSHORE ROAD, South Drive (type bus stop pole).

PERSHORE ROAD, First Avenue (type bus stop pole)

PERSHORE ROAD, Breedon Road/Frances Road (type bus stop pole)

Services 45 and 47

Towards Birmingham

PERSHORE ROAD, Breedon Road/Frances Road (type unenclosed shelter)

PERSHORE ROAD, Hazelwell Road (type unenclosed shelter)

PERSHORE ROAD, First Avenue (type unenclosed shelter)

PERSHORE ROAD, South Drive (type bus stop pole)

PERSHORE ROAD, Edward Road (type bus stop pole)

PERSHORE STREET, Birmingham Wholesale Market (type bus stop

pole)

Service 49

Solihull to Rubery

BELLS LANE, Kimpton Close (type enclosed shelter)

Services 50 and 50A

Druids Heath and Wythall to Birmingham

ALCESTER ROAD SOUTH, Amwell Grove (type bus stop pole)

MILLPOOL HILL, Warstock Road (type enclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD SOUTH, Betton Road (type enclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD, Moor Green Lane (type unenclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD, Louise Lorne Road (type unenclosed shelter)

HIGHGATE MIDDLEWAY, Leopold Street (type enclosed shelter)

MOSELEY ROAD, Moseley Street (type unenclosed shelter)

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

Services 50 and 50A

Towards Druids Heath and Wythall.

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

MOSELEY ROAD, Moseley Street (type unenclosed shelter)

MOSELEY ROAD, Athole Street (type unenclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD, Louise Lorne Road (type enclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD, Moor Green Lane (type enclosed shelter)

MILLPOOL HILL, Warstock Road (type unenclosed shelter)

BELLS LANE, Kimpton Close (type enclosed shelter)

Service 63

Birmingham to Frankley.

BRISTOL STREET, Rickman Drive (type unenclosed shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD, Viceroy Close (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD, Hubert Road (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD, Langleys Road (type unenclosed shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Northfield Shopping Centre (type unenclosed

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, South Road/Fire Station (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Mavis Road (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Broughton Crescent (type bus stop pole)

Service 63

Frankley to Birmingham.

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Broughton Crescent (type enclosed shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Mavis Road (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, South Road/Fire Station (type unenclosed

BRISTOL ROAD, Langleys Road (type unenclosed shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD, Viceroy Close (type enclosed shelter)

BRISTOL STREET, Rickman Drive (type enclosed shelter)

Service X64

Birmingham to Woodgate

BRISTOL ROAD, Langleys Road (type unenclosed shelter)

Service X64

Woodgate to Birmingham

BRISTOL ROAD, Langleys Road (type unenclosed shelter)

Service 76

Solihull to Queen Elizabeth Hospital

BRISTOL ROAD, Hubert Road (type bus stop pole)

Service 80/80A

Birmingham to West Bromwich via Smethwick

LADYWOOD MIDDLEWAY, Morville Street (type enclosed shelter)

Service 98

Birmingham to Rubery

BRISTOL ROAD, Langleys Road (type unenclosed shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Northfield Shopping Centre (type unenclosed

shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, South Road/Fire Station (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Mavis Road (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Broughton Crescent (type bus stop pole)

Service 98

Rubery to Birmingham

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Broughton Crescent (type enclosed shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, Mavis Road (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, South Road/Fire Station (type enclosed

shelter)

Service 144

Birmingham to Worcester

BRISTOL ROAD SOUTH, South Road/Fire Station (type bus stop pole)

Service 146

Birmingham to Redditch

PERSHORE ROAD, First Avenue (Bus stop pole)

PERSHORE ROAD, Breedon Road/Frances Road (bus stop pole)

BRISTOL STREET, Rickman Drive (type unenclosed shelter)

BRISTOL ROAD, Viceroy Close (type bus stop pole)

Service 146

Redditch to Birmingham

PERSHORE ROAD, Breedon Road/Frances Road (type unenclosed

shelter)

PERSHORE ROAD, Hazelwell Road (type unenclosed shelter)

PERSHORE ROAD, First Avenue (type unenclosed shelter)

PERSHORE ROAD, Edward Road (type bus stop pole)

BRISTOL ROAD, Viceroy Close (type shelter)

BRISTOL STREET, Rickman Drive (type shelter)

Service 150

Redditch to Birmingham

ALCESTER ROAD SOUTH, Amwell Grove (type bus stop pole)

MILLPOOL HILL, Warstock Road (type enclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD SOUTH, Betton Road (type enclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD, Moor Green Lane (type unenclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD, Louise Lorne Road (type unenclosed shelter)

HIGHGATE MIDDLEWAY, Leopold Street (type enclosed shelter)

MOSELEY ROAD, Moseley Street (type unenclosed shelter)

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

Service 150

Birmingham to Wythall

BRADFORD STREET, Birchall Street (type enclosed shelter)

MOSELEY ROAD, Moseley Street (type unenclosed shelter)

MOSELEY ROAD, Athole Street (type unenclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD, Louise Lorne Road (type enclosed shelter)

ALCESTER ROAD, Moor Green Lane (type enclosed shelter)

MILLPOOL HILL, Warstock Road (type unenclosed shelter)

BELLS LANE, Kimpton Close (type enclosed shelter)

Service 424

Perry Beeches to Birmingham

PERSHORE STREET, Birmingham Wholesale Market (type bus stop pole)