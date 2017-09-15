Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City Council has LOST an estimated £300,000 income since scrapping separate paper, bottle and plastic recycling collections to deal with the bins dispute.

The city council took the decision to mix recycling with general household waste in July as the strike action by binmen began to bite and they needed to get streets cleaned quickly.

But the move sparked fury from both residents and councillors who fear it will break the recycling habit for residents and have a long-term impact on the environment.

Paper and card collected from kerb sides is usually sold on by the council to raise funds for the refuse service - but amount has plummeted over the summer.

Labour cabinet member for cleaner streets Lisa Trickett, in a written answer to councillors, has revealed that the council collected just 697 tonnes of paper and cardboard in from July 1 to August 27 this year.

In 2016 the figure for the same period was 3,853 tonnes - a fall of 3,156 tonnes she wrote.

As the council receives a price of about £95 per tonnes for the paper, if goes up and down according to demand, the total estimated loss is £299,823.

Cllr Roger Harmer (Lib Dem, Acocks Green) said: “This will have an impact on our already appalling recycling rate. We will be faced with a damaging environmental legacy. Residents are aware their paper, cans and bottles are not being recycled and are increasingly putting them all in the same bins - after all if the council can’t be bothered why should they.

"Good habits which have taken years to develop are being undone. We will have to work hard to build back those good habits.”

Cllr Alex Yip (Cons, Sutton New Hall) said: “That’s income lost to the city. We have a cabinet member for cleaner streets, recycling and the environment - three issues which have been completely overturned by this action. It’s creating a huge impact on the city.”

The council’s interim leader Ian Ward (Lab, Shard End) replied that the best way to solve the problem for residents and the city council is to get on and resolve the dispute and that is what he would be focussed on.

Last year Birmingham recycled just 22 per cent of household waste collected - placing it 341st out of 351 local councils. This is expected to worsen this year following the industrial action.