Brexit Bill amendments: All the changes Theresa May has blocked

Parliament is meeting for three late-night debates as it gives Prime Minister Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50.

MPs are tussling over more than 100 pages of amendments to the 'Brexit Bill', Mirror Online reports.

Despite a Tory mini-revolt, the government has killed off all eight amendments to the Article 50 Bill that got a vote.

The Bill will give Mrs May the authority to pull two-year EU exit trigger Article 50.

It is expected to pass its final vote on Wednesday after Labour MPs were ordered to back it.

Here are all eight amendments to the Bill that have got a vote - and how they got defeated.

1. Give MPs a veto on the final deal

Chris Radburn/PA Wire March for Europe rally in London

Labour MP Chris Leslie said Britain's new relationship with Europe should not be signed off until it gets approved by both the House of Commons and House of Lords.

This was the only amendment that prompted a (mini) Tory rebellion - and a (mini) government climbdown.

Ministers offered warm words by saying MPs would vote before Britain's final Brexit deal "concludes" in 2019.

Then, however, they said Britain would leave with no deal anyway - not renegotiate - if the terms get rejected by MPs.

Mr Leslie complained it all felt "hollow" while colleague Pat McFadden said it was "holding a gun to Parliament's head".

So the vote went ahead and seven Tory rebels backed the amendment: Heidi Allen, Ken Clarke, Bob Neill, Claire Perry, Antoinette Sandbach, Anna Soubry and Andrew Tyrie.

Arch-Remainer Nicky Morgan abstained after having a heated exchange with Tory whips.

But it was not enough to stop the Prime Minister blocking the amendment by a margin of 33 MPs - including six Labour rebels who defied Jeremy Corbyn.

The result was 326-293.

2. Stay in the EU if we can't get a deal

Ex-SNP leader Alex Salmond had a bold idea - if Parliament failed to back an exit deal, we should "reset" and "try again".

In a nutshell, that would mean Britain stayed in the EU.

Unsurprisingly this one was defeated by a landslide, 336-88.

But it was backed by 19 die-hard Remainer Labour MPs including Ben Bradshaw, Owen Smith and Jo Stevens, who quit the shadow cabinet to oppose triggering Brexit.

3. Get every nation's approval BEFORE Article 50

A woman with the European Union flag painted on her face in Parliament Square, London, during the March for Europe rally to show support for the European Union in the wake of Brexit.

The SNP wanted to block Article 50 unless the Prime Minister had agreement from all three of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland.

With Scotland voting solidly Remain, this would've been a long time coming.

Any agreement would have to stay in place for a month before becoming valid enough to trigger Article 50.

But this one was always doomed to fail because most Labour MPs chose not to vote one way or the other.

It was defeated 332-62.

4. Make Theresa May update MPs every two months

File photo dated 13/7/16 of Prime Minister Theresa May who should put the Government on a war-style footing to get the best deal out of Brexit, a leading Leave campaigner has said. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday September 25, 2016. With the calendar soon to pass 100 days since the historic vote, Frank Field said the Prime Minister should take her lead from Sir Winston Churchill by putting herself at the head of a Whitehall machine totally focused on the single aim of making a success of withdrawal from the EU. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

A Labour amendment would have forced the Prime Minister to report back on her Brexit plan every two months.

Signed by Jeremy Corbyn , it was designed to give more scrutiny in Parliament as negotiations are carried out.

Some 212 Labour MPs backed the plan while just four opposed it. The SNP and Lib Dems also backed it.

But it was defeated 333-284 after the Tories mounted a heavy whipping effort, including a 24-seater minibus from their ball.

5. Give more say to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis

The Tories also killed off a Labour bid to make the Prime Minister give regular updates to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The amendment would have also made her 'joint ministerial committee', technically a talking shop with the devolved governments, cemented in law.

It was defeated 333-276.

6. Keep Leave's funding promises for Wales

Plaid Cymru led a bid to ensure lavish promises of Welsh funding by the Leave campaign would be kept.

The amendment, backed by Labour, would have forced the government to publish a report on how the promises stacked up.

Once again the Tories simply outnumbered everyone else and it failed 330-267.

7. Reveal the Treasury's assessment of Brexit

Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks in the House of Commons, London during the second reading debate on the EU (Notification on Withdrawal) Bill.

Led by Labour, Jeremy Corbyn wanted to force the Treasury to publish its "impact assessments" of Brexit before Article 50.

These are detailed documents that show how an economic decision will affect people on different incomes.

The bid was defeated 337-281.

8. Reveal how much we'll have to pay the EU

Jack Taylor/PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May

The SNP led a bid to force the government to estimate how much Britain would keep having to pay the EU.

This would include any so-called "divorce payments", estimated by EU sources at up to £50bn.

And it would have to be published before Article 50 was invoked.

The bid was defeated 333-79.