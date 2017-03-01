Boundary review told Birmingham needs more MPs

Birmingham needs another MP, a review of Parliamentary constituencies has been told.

The city’s existing MPs have criticised plans to cut the number of dedicated Birmingham representatives in the House of Commons.

There are currently ten Birmingham MPs, but the Boundary Commission has drawn up proposals to cut the number of MPs dedicated solely to Birmingham to just five.

Four more MPs will represent seats which largely cover Birmingham, but also contain parts of the Black Country.

And one MP will represent a constituency, to be called Birmingham Selly Oak and Halesowen, which is half Birmingham and half Dudley.

People in the Birmingham ward of Sheldon will be represented by a Solihull MP.

Birmingham Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood (Lab) said that Birmingham’s growing population meant it needed more MPs, not fewer.

Giving evidence to a consultation organised by the Boundary Commission, he said: “In a growing city like Birmingham . . . and particularly in areas when we have got very extensively growing populations, there is going to be much greater workload on Members of Parliament, and it is going to be very difficult to carry on representing and dealing with all the case work that we do.

“It is going to make it very, very difficult for us. Birmingham is a city which has had ten constituencies and I think if we look at the proper records, if you look at the amount of people that live across all of our constituencies, you will see that we could do with another MP at least, not a reduction of an MP under the boundaries.”

The Boundary Commission review follows the Government’s decision to cut the number of MPs nationally from 650 to 600.

But Birmingham Northfield MP Richard Burden (Lab) said that Brexit, following last year’s EU referendum, meant there would be more work for MPs to do.

He told the Boundary Commission: “The decision to cut the number of MPs by 50 was made before that referendum and at the time it was assumed that there would be a European Parliament that would adopt some of the responsibilities that would deal with a number of issues covered at European level.

“Brexit will mean the workload of MPs will go up, not down,”

The Boundary Commission has been ordered to follow strict rules in drawing up new constituencies. They must all have roughly the same number of voters, with an electorate of between 71,031 and 78,507.

It has meant that a number of new constituencies will cross local authority boundaries.

Birmingham Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe (Lab) pointed out that Birmingham’s constituencies also changed before the 2010 election, and said constant tinkering made the work of MPs harder.

He told the Boundary Commission: “The frequency of these reviews means that the life of a constituency is now reduced to one or two Parliaments.

“This makes it increasingly difficult to develop a good understanding of the constituency and build in necessary links with communities, local businesses, schools, health bodies, faith groups, voluntary, and other organisations, which I think is necessary for anyone who wishes to be a good constituency Member of Parliament. It also makes it harder for people to identify with the constituency in which they live and must contribute to a degree of apathy among voters.”

The Boundary Commission has now published the results of the consultation on its website, and launched a second consultation which runs until March 27.

Sam Hartley, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Public input is invaluable throughout the 2018 Boundary Review. Comments made during both consultations will help us develop a well-rounded picture of how local communities live and work together across the country. This local knowledge will be essential when we revise our proposals. Any changes will be based on your comments so it’s important to have your say.”

Revised proposals will be published as part of a final consultation in late 2017 or early 2018, and the Boundary Commission will report to Parliament with its final recommendation by the end of September 2018.

If the next General Election takes place in 2020 as planned then it is likely to be fought on the new boundaries. But this means the parties could face awkward selection battles in some constituencies as sitting MPs fight for the chance to stand again in a smaller number of seats.

To take part in the consultation for the West Midlands, visit https://www.bce2018.org.uk/node/6490 .

Proposed new Birmingham constituencies and the council wards they contain

Birmingham Brandwood

Billesley (Birmingham)

Brandwood (Birmingham)

Kings Norton (Birmingham)

Springfield (Birmingham)

Birmingham Edgbaston

Edgbaston (Birmingham)

Harborne (Birmingham)

Quinton (Birmingham )

Sparkbrook (Birmingham)

Abbey (Sandwell)

Birmingham Erdington

Erdington (Birmingham)

Kingstanding (Birmingham)

Oscott (Birmingham)

Stockland Green (Birmingham)

Pheasey Park Farm (Walsall)

Birmingham Hodge Hill

Bordesley Green (Birmingham)

Hodge Hill (Birmingham)

Shard End (Birmingham)

Washwood Heath (Birmingham)

Birmingham Ladywood

Ladywood (Birmingham)

Nechells (Birmingham)

Soho (Birmingham)

Tyburn (Birmingham )

Soho and Victoria (Sandwell)

Birmingham Northfield

Bournville (Birmingham)

Longbridge (Birmingham)

Moseley and Kings Heath (Birmingham)

Northfield (Birmingham)

Birmingham Perry Barr

Aston (Birmingham)

Handsworth Wood (Birmingham)

Lozells and East Handsworth (Birmingham)

Perry Barr (Birmingham)

Newton (Sandwell)

Birmingham Selly Oak and Halesowen

Bartley Green (Birmingham)

Selly Oak (Birmingham)

Weoley (Birmingham)

Belle Vale (Dudley)

Halesowen North (Dudley)

Halesowen South (Dudley)

Birmingham Yardley

Acocks Green (Birmingham)

Hall Green (Birmingham)

South Yardley (Birmingham)

Stechford and Yardley North (Birmingham)

Chelmsley Wood and Solihull North

Sheldon (Birmingham)

Bickenhill (Solihull)

Castle Bromwich (Solihull)

Chelmsley Wood (Solihull)

Elmdon (Solihull)

Kingshurst and Fordbridge (Solihull)

Lyndon (Solihul)

Smith’s Wood (Solihull)

Sutton Coldfield

Sutton Four Oaks (Birmingham)

Sutton New Hall (Birmingham)

Sutton Trinity (Birmingham)

Sutton Vesey (Birmingham)