Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has dropped a heavy hint that Channel Four WILL be ordered to move its headquarters out of London.

And she said she expected to make a decision by the end of the year.

Ms Bradley said: "I know Channel 4 works very hard to give a voice to as wide a range of people as possible. It is this very sensibility that makes it well placed to relocate outside London."

The comments are a boost to Birmingham's campaign to become the new home of Channel 4. Council leaders and West Midlands mayor Andy Street say bringing the broadcaster to the city would add £5 billion to the local economy.

The Government is currently considering whether to order the broadcaster to move its headquarters but a major obstacle is opposition from Channel 4 managers, who have said it should stay in its current Westminster home.

In a speech to the Royal Television Society, Ms Bradley said: "I want to be very clear regarding Channel 4 - it is a great broadcaster with many fantastic programmes. However, as a public asset I expect it to do even more to support the whole country.

"Decisions about its programming should not all be made in the bubble of Westminster. And people seeking to work in the media should not feel that they have to move to London."

She said the "overwhelming majority" of people and organisations who responded to a Government consultation had said Channel 4 's regional impact would be improved "if more of its people and activities were located outside London".

And an economic analysis commissioned by the Government found "there would be regional economic benefits from relocating Channel 4 and from increasing commissioning".

West Midlands leaders have identified two potential sites for Channel 4's HQ- a spot close to the Birmingham Curzon station, due to open in 2026 once HS2 high speed services come to the city, or a location by the HS2 Birmingham Interchange station in Solihull.

Liverpool and Sheffield have also expressed an interest in becoming the broadcaster's new home.

Channel 4 Chairman Charles Gurassa has rejected calls to move, saying in July that "full or substantial relocation represented significant difficulties”.

Chief Executive David Abraham, who is due to stand down later this year, objected to the Government threatening to force Channel 4 to move to boost regional economies.

He said: "The board under the current framework is not obliged to be the cash machine for the latest well-meaning government policy that is drifting along."