Bin strike hit residents have been promised they will notice a ‘significant improvement’ next week as the council finally gets to grips with the ongoing industrial action.

Labour leader John Clancy told colleagues that a fresh approach to collections, introduced during the fourth week of the strikes, would begin clearing the backlog.

A hit squad tackled extra collections at the weekend. Yet despite picking up 222 tonnes of rubbish, they barely scratched the surface as 2,333 tonnes of black bag and wheelie bin waste was left uncollected last week alone.

Now the council is implementing clean ups ward-by-ward, aiming to clear up an area before moving on to the next. But even then it could take days to clear the total backlog built up since industrial action began at the end of June.

Speaking before a council watchdog committee Cllr Clancy (Lab, Quinton) said: “Ward by ward people will notice their recycling and refuse being cleared. People are going to notice a significant difference over the next week.”

Around the wider dispute with binmen, he said: “We have to ensure value for money for the refuse service. Having a four day week with fifth day as overtime does not work and we have had overspends in that department as a result.”

He said that while the efforts to clean the city are being stepped up, the only way to end the dispute is through negotiation with the unions.

Cllr Clancy was answering a challenge from councillor Paul Tilseley (Lib Dem, Sheldon) who said: “I don’t get the feeling of urgency to sort this out.”

Opposition Tories have also criticised the council as a rise in maggot and mice infestations have been reported.

Conservative leader Robert Alden (Erdington) said: “The chaos of the continued failure by Labour to run the council properly is now being seen all across the with 140 double decker buses worth of waste is going uncollected every week. It is not good enough for Labour to just be sitting in the Council House hoping the issues go away. They need to get a grip of this, bring in extra resources and get our city clean”.

The Unite union is in dispute with the council over the restructuring of the bins service, including the downgrading of 113 leading hand jobs which will see the annual pay drop by an average of £4,000. Those affected have been offered alternative jobs at the same rate or higher in other council services such as housing or cemeteries.

The binmen also claim that despite a two-hour cut in the working day as they move from four to five day working, they are being asked to empty more bins.

The council is also bringing in contractors to clear tower block waste, as the pile up presents a major fire safety hazard. Sources suggest that union pledges to exempt tower blocks from industrial action have not worked.