Birmingham's long-running bin dispute is finally over!

The unions and the city council have come to an agreement which ends the dispute.

For more than 222 days the residents have endured the prospect of their bins not being emptied or their streets piled high with bags.

This has been a hugely costly exercise for Birmingham City Council with its reputation in tatters and left a £6.6 million hole in its finances which will have to be plugged from its rainy day fund.

The strike saw mountains of bin bags lying strewn across city streets for weeks.

But at a mass meeting on Saturday morning, binmen agreed to accept the deal they had been offered by Birmingham City Council.

The binmen’s union, Unite, voted and accepted the deal which had been hammered out at the mediation service, Acas.

Under the deal the issue at the centre of the row - the grade three job role - is retained, but the job title has changed and binmen will have added responsibilities.

The changes will take place next February.

As part of the agreement reached on Saturday, the High Court hearing due to start on Monday will not go ahead and the city council has agreed to pay Unite’s legal costs.

Unite assistant general secretary, Howard Beckett, welcomed the outcome.

He said: “This deal secures the grade three role and protects the pay of workers who faced losing thousands of pounds.

“It is a victory for common sense and a victory for the people of Birmingham who no longer need worry about the disruption of industrial action.

“This deal, which protects the livelihoods of hard working refuse workers, would not have been possible without the determination and solidarity of Unite members.

“Rather than rolling over, they stood firm through thick and thin to defend their jobs and the service they provide to the city of Birmingham.

“The stand that Birmingham’s refuse workers took and the victory they have secured should be an inspiration to others right across the trade union movement.”

Birmingham City Council has welcomed the end to the dispute.

The Leader, Coun Ian Ward, said: “I made it clear that my top priority on becoming leader was to resolve this dispute – the disruption caused for the citizens of Birmingham has been completely unacceptable, and everyone recognises that.

“This has always been about providing an efficient and effective refuse collection service for Birmingham, as that is what citizens rightly expect and deserve from us.

"Neither the council or Unite wanted things to escalate in the way they did, so I am pleased that through quiet, open and honest dialogue we have been able to reach a legally-sound position, going through the correct governance processes that we must always follow."