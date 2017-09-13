The video will start in 8 Cancel

The odds of the 2022 Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham appears to have taken a big leap forward amid rumours Kuala Lumpur could drop out.

Birmingham won out as the UK's candidate city, seeing off Liverpool, last week.

That means if the UK puts in an entry for the Games, as it is expected to do, it will be for this city.

And now, the most likely competitor, Kuala Lumpur, is considering dropping out of the race, according to reports.

insidethegames has been told it is not expected to receive the support of the Malaysian Government in time.

That potentially only leaves Australia in the running - and already the 2018 Games will be heading there - unless Victoria in Canada, which has also struggled for support, can bring its bid back to life.

According to insidethegames, only Birmingham now remains in having made a firm commitment to stage the event.

The Birmingham bid came after a campaign from the Birmingham Mail to show civic ambition and enter - and it would be expected to be backed by hundreds of millions of pounds worth of Government investment.

Australia had always claimed they would only bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games if no other country came forward because the Gold Coast is already staging it next year.

The winner of the 2022 Games is expected to be announced in November.