Birmingham minicab firms will be ranked according to their quality of customer service under a new scheme being run by city licensing chiefs.

As well as essential areas of performance, such as quality of record keeping and staff training, operators will also be marked on whether there is a dress code for drivers, ring back facilities, make a range of child car sets available and produce detailed receipts for customers.

Firms will then be given a rating of platinum, gold, silver, bronze or the basic licensed rating based on their score.

City licensing bosses say they want to increase the quality of the trade in Birmingham, but the proposal has been met with hostility from a majority of cab firms.

Head of licensing Chris Neville said: “This is about the carrot approach rather than the stick approach. It is about recognising good practice and good customer service.”

The introduction of ratings for cab firms follows the success of the food hygiene ratings for restaurants, take aways and canteens.

Cab operators, including online firms like Uber, will be marked on 28 essential criteria and 19 bonus items. Council bosses are consulting with the industry over the ratings scheme this summer and expect challenges.

Of particular concern is a five point deduction for firms whose drivers are caught plying for hire – picking up passengers who have not pre-booked by phone or mobile.

Mr Neville said that operators had complained that they should not be penalised if their drivers turn off the radio and go rogue.

But he argued: “This will favour those operators who take steps to control their drivers against those who do not.”

Following consultation, any amendments will be made and a final rating system put to the council’s licensing committee for approval in September. The scheme will then start in October.

Costs will be covered by the licensing fees charged to operators and drivers.

Cllr Lynda Clinton (Lab, Tyburn) said: “Dress code, how the driver appears when you get in the vehicle, is really important. I would also like to have seen an extra condition on the state of the vehicle, there’s nothing worse than getting in one with a dirty seat.”

She was told that the criteria apply only to firms, and the condition of cars is the responsibility of the driver.