A High Court judge has ruled that the Unite union can bring forward a case against Birmingham City Council over its chaotic handing of the bin strike and dispute.

The decision means there will now be an injunction in place blocking the redundancies or downgrading of 106 binmen's jobs until the full case is heard.

And Unite has agreed to suspend its strike action until the case is heard in November.

The redundancies, through which the binmen would be asked to either leave, take a pay cut or move to another job within the council, were due to be enacted on October 4.

Mr Justice Fraser criticised Birmingham City Council in delivering his verdict after three days in court. He ruled the full case could be heard in November.

He was particularly scathing of the internal rifts at the top of the city council - particularly between former leader John Clancy and interim chief executive Stella Manzie.

He said: "Neither party comes out of this sorry saga with any credit at all - I could use the words remarkable, extraordinary and more."

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "This judgment will be a huge relief to Birmingham's bin workers who, in just a matter of weeks, were facing losing their job or pay cuts of up to £5,000 a year.

"As part of the ruling Unite will suspend its industrial action until the matter is put before a full court hearing at a later date.

"The High Court ruling leaves Birmingham council's unfair and unjust plans in tatters. The council needs to reflect on how it got here and the misery it has inflicted on the people of Birmingham and its own bin workers.



"We urge the council to stop wasting further taxpayers' money in defending its dishonourable actions and honour the Acas deal which offers compromise on all sides and will settle this dispute once and for all."

A Birmingham City Council spokesman said: “We obviously accept today’s ruling which will mean further consideration by the courts. The council wants to offer the best possible refuse service for citizens and wants to work with Unite and all the other unions to do this. We remain committed to resolving the dispute as quickly as possible and we hope Unite will support us in doing this.”

Birmingham’s nine Labour MPs have now urged the council and unions to end the dispute before the full court case.

A joint statement from the MPs said: “The sooner a just and lasting settlement is reached, the better. We welcome the preparedness of the council and both Unite and Unison to resume negotiations. Bin workers deserve justice on pay and the people of Birmingham deserve clean streets.”

The case hinged on whether the 'deal' struck between Coun Clancy and Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett through Acas and announced on August 16 should be binding on the council.

The strike is over plans to remove a "leading hand" role, effectively giving those staff an average £4,000 pay cut if they stay working on the bins - and change a four-day, nine-hour shift pattern to a five-day, seven-hour arrangement.

Union leaders have raised health and safety concerns - saying "leading hands" had responsibilities which council bosses planned to re-allocate to lorry drivers.

Unite argued a deal struck with then council leader Clancy through conciliation service Acas to cancel the threatened downgrading of 106 binmen's jobs and reinstate a suspended shop steward was binding and should stand.

But the city council had argued that Coun Clancy acted without authority and that the deal was never supported by senior officials nor formally agreed by cabinet.