London has had its Boris Bikes, now the Birmingham is set to get its own version.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street is planning to place 5,000 'Street Bikes' for loan at strategic points across the region.

Similar to London’s scheme, now called Santander Cycles, bike ranks will be sited at major rail stations, shopping areas and business districts.

And some of the bikes on offer could even be electric-powered.

Details of the scheme, officially titled West Midlands Bikeshare, are set to be approved by the mayor and council leaders at their board meeting on Friday.

After then, suppliers will be invited to bid for the five-year contract. A commercial sponsor will also be sought to contribute to the running costs - and could name the scheme.

Mr Street said: “Everybody is aware of the congestion challenges facing the West Midlands and that we need to take bold and ambitious steps to tackle this.

“The revolution in public transport - with new tram line, railways reopened and improved bus services - are of course important. But we need to do more to supercharge walking and cycling.

“We need to look at new ways of encouraging cycling in our towns and cities and this is one of the ways we are planning to do this.”

While many areas, including the cost of hire, are yet to be agreed a report to the mayor’s board has set out several recommendations:

• It should be region wide covering the seven districts;

• It will be focused on the busiest areas including Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry city centres, the NEC, Walsall, West Bromwich, Dudley, Merry Hill and Solihull;

• There will be between 3,000 and 5,000 bikes at first;

• It will be a docking system;

• The company will be expected to cover the initial capital outlay, about £1,250-£2,000 per smart bike or double that for electric bikes, and recover that through the charges and sponsorship.

In London commuters pay a minimum £2 per 30 minutes of use of a Santander Cycle, or can enjoy a year’s membership for £90.

The West Midlands bikeshare has been in development since June and a number of operators have been consulted. It fits with the mayor’s policy commitment to encourage cycling and discourage car use to reduce congestion and pollution and improve air quality.

The report states that a docked system - where bikes are returned to strategically place ranks - is preferred. Several cities have been testing dockless systems where satellite tracked bikes can be left anywhere and found by people using an app.

The report states: “Although the study recognised the benefits of dockless bikeshare systems, these are still in very early development stages in Europe and have implications for streetscape and cycle crime - including cluttering.”