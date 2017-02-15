How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham's air is so bad the European Union has waded in

  • Updated
  • By

Birmingham one of 16 UK cities told to clean up its act

Brummies spent 37 hours stck in traffic last year, new figures have revealed.
Traffic jam

Birmingham is among 16 UK cities to be issued with a final warning to tackle lethal levels of pollution.

The European Commission has issued the warning to the Government to fast track anti-pollution and clean air measures to protect citizens or face legal action at the European Court of Justice.

London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Glasgow are among the cities named on the order. Similar warnings have been issued over levels of nitrogen dioxide in other major European cities including Berlin, Lyon and Barcelona.

Birmingham City Council is currently developing plans for a Clean Air Zone, due to be introduced in 2019 , under which heavy-polluting commercial vehicles like buses, lorries and taxis will be charged to enter the city centre. It faces a fine of £60 million if it fails to control pollution.

High pollution is responsible for 520 deaths a year due to respiratory and cardiovascular disease in Birmingham according to Public Health England, rising to 1,500 across the wider West Midlands.

And council bosses, who described the issue as a public health crisis on a par with poor quality drinking water in Victorian slums, have not ruled out further measures if the clean air zone does not bring nitrogen dioxide down below legal safety limits.

Vehicle emissions are known to be the biggest contributor to NO2 into the atmosphere.
Vehicle emissions are known to be the biggest contributor to NO2 into the atmosphere.

The city’s licensing department is also considering plans to take almost 2,000 older, diesel-run, black cabs and private hire vehicles off the road by refusing them new licenses from December.

Paris has free public transport days and promised to ban diesel cars by 2025. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan earlier this week called for the Government to offer a £3,500 discount on new cars for those scrapping an older diesel motor.

Jenny Bates, Friends of the Earth air pollution campaigner, said: “Air pollution is responsible for tens of thousands of early deaths every year and is harming the health of an entire generation of children.

“Current government plans have been shown to be too little too late.”

Motorists across the West Midlands could be expected to pay for Birmingham's parks
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Around four fifths of dangerous nitrogen oxides from traffic is generated by diesel-powered vehicles, the Commission has warned. In Birmingham the city centre and M6 are pollution hotspots.

The Government has so far remained committed to the reduction despite last year’s Brexit vote. A spokesman said: “That’s why we have committed more than £2 billion since 2011 to increase the uptake of ultra-low emissions vehicles and support greener transport schemes and set out how we will improve air quality through a new programme of Clean Air Zones.

“In addition, in the Autumn Statement, we announced a further £290 million to support electric vehicles, low emission buses and taxis, and alternative fuels.”

A new air quality plan is due to be launched by Government in April.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

West Midlands 'bicycle licence' plan to stop cyclists being a menace on the roads

Cyclists in Birmingham City Centre

Asking voters what a West Midlands mayor should do led to some surprising answers.

Most Read in News

Brummies spent 37 hours stck in traffic last year, new figures have revealed.
  1. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham's air is so bad the European Union has waded in
  2. Local News
    Birmingham council 'wasteful' on services say opposition leaders
  3. Regional Affairs
    Killjoy residents want Birmingham's Legoland stopped - because of sound of happy children
  4. Regional Affairs
    Walsall to Stourbridge trains will run again pledges mayor candidate
  5. Regional Affairs
    Why Stirchley protesters don't want Lidl store

Most Recent

Brummies spent 37 hours stck in traffic last year, new figures have revealed.

Most read on Birmingham Post

The former Jimmy Spices is set to become a Revolution bar
  1. Restaurants
    Bar chain Revolution to open new Solihull venue
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Brindleyplace properties sold in £260m deal
  3. Food & Drink
    London celebrity haunt The Ivy plans to open restaurant in Birmingham
  4. Business News
    Monarch launches new routes from Birmingham
  5. Paradise Circus
    BAM wins brief to develop second Paradise building
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor