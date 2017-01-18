Birmingham has the worst unemployment in the country

Birmingham has the worst unemployment blackspots in the country

Birmingham still has the worst unemployment in the country, new official figures show.

More people are claiming Jobseekers Allowance, the benefit paid to unemployed people, in Ladywood than anywhere else.

A breakdown of claimants by every Parliamentary constituency in the UK shows that four out of the five places with the worst numbers are in Birmingham.

In Ladywood there are 5,767 people claiming the allowance, or 5.9 per cent of the population aged 16 to 64.

Birmingham Erdington has 3,347 claimants, or 5.2 per cent of the population.

Birmingham Hodge Hill has 3,993 claimants, also 5.2 per cent of the population.

And Birmingham Perry Barr has 3,636 claimants, also 5.2 per cent.

The only constituency outside Birmingham in the bottom five for unemployment is Middlesbrough, where 3,240 people claim Jobseekers Allowance, or 5.3 per cent of the population.

Birmingham Erdington MP Jack Dromey said: “These shocking statistics bring home the enduring problems of high unemployment in Birmingham.

“Birmingham may be booming but there are still tens of thousands of Brummies left behind who want a decent job or training.”

Regional figures show that the North East actually has the highest unemployment rate of any region, worse than the West Midlands.

But this doesn’t change the fact that specific parts of the West Midlands, and Birmingham in particular, have very high rates.

The number of people unemployed in the West Midlands region is 161,000, according to the new figures. This is 3,000 higher than a year ago.

The number of people working in the West Midlands is more than 2.7 million, and this is 76,000 higher than a year ago.

Both figures are higher partly because the adult population has increased by 30,000 and because the number of people who are “economically inactive” - which means they aren’t working but aren’t looking for work either - has fallen.

Claimant count by constituency

The constituency with the most claimants as a proportion of the total population aged 16 to 64 is at the top.