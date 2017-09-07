Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham has taken a major leap forward in its bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022 after being named as the UK’s candidate city.

The city could now go forward to face potential rival cities from Australia, Canada and Malaysia in the race to stage the Games and bring thousands of global athletes and visitors to the city.

Commonwealth Federation judges picked Birmingham ahead of rival Liverpool, impressed by the range of sporting facilities and infrastructure in the city. The city will now work with Government to firm its proposals ahead of the international contest.

A successful bid will see major investment ploughed into Birmingham, not only through upgraded sports venues and training facilities, a brand new aquatics centre on the border with Sandwell, but also new housing and transport schemes brought forward. Local firms and workers will also be at the front of the queue for contracts.

The competition to host the Games was opened up after the withdrawal of original host city Durban earlier this year. Timescales to put together the bid, make the decisions and deliver the Games are, as a result, tighter than usual.

With key venues like Alexander Stadium, the NEC Group arenas, the University of Birmingham and Villa Park already in place Birmingham had pitched itself as low cost and deliverable within those three years.