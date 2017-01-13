How we use Cookies
Birmingham university to launch new 'Brexit' centre

Hub will examine the arguments for and against leaving the EU and its impact on issues such as business and cultural identity

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images The British Union Flag and the European Flag
BCU's new centre will examine the UK's future following the Brexit vote

A Birmingham university is launching a new centre aimed at examining the impact of the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

Birmingham City University's Centre for Brexit Studies (CBS) opens this month and has been created to enhance understanding of the consequences of the vote last June.

The university said the centre, which will be housed in its new Curzon Building on the city centre campus, would promote engagement of both leave and remain viewpoints and provide opportunities for collaboration with businesses, professional organisations and civil society.

Accessible to the general public, the centre will host conferences, workshops and seminars to share knowledge in relation to sectors expected to be impacted by Brexit, including cultural identity, hate crime, climate change and national security.

Alex de Ruyter, director of research at BCU's business school, said: "With the vote of the UK to leave the EU, it is now crucial to gain an understanding of the complexities that Brexit entails for individuals, communities, business and government, while clearing up misconceptions around its impact.

"While CBS will have a national focus, it will also specifically investigate the impact of Brexit on Birmingham and the surrounding areas."

A free launch event is being held at Hotel La Tour on January 26 which will focus on four areas - business and trade, employment and education, environment and energy, and human rights and democracy.

Confirmed speakers include Alison Young, professor of public law at the University of Oxford, David Bailey, Birmingham Post columnist and business professor at Aston University, and Stefania Paladini, former Italian trade commissioner to Hong Kong and China and now reader in trade and global security at BCU.

