Birmingham has 'rejected Theresa May' claims Liam Byrne

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The people of Birmingham have “emphatically” rejected Theresa May’s Conservatives according to Labour’s Liam Byrne as he was re-elected as Hodge Hill MP .

He won with an unprecedented 31,026 vote majority – up from 23,362 in 2015.

“We have seen an emphatic rejection of Theresa May’s Conservatives,” he said.

“The people of this city are sick of cuts to our council, sick of cuts to the police service. We have people sleeping in tents and 100 long queues of people queuing for food in our city.

Liam Byrne said there was no place for Donald Trump in Birmingham.

“Our people have said that’s not the kind of city we want to live in and we are going to vote for change.”

It was a far more combative acceptance speech that one he gave in 2015.

Then he apologised for leaving the ‘no money left’ note which was used to batter the Labour Party’s financial credibility.

His main rival, Tory Ahmereen Reza, who was left trailing with a mere 6,580, merely said she would return to stand again in ‘a couple of years’.