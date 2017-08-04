Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of protesters demanded the city council ‘clean our streets’ in protest at the ongoing bin strike.

Several brought black bags to dump on the Council House steps in Victoria Square designed to show city bosses what they have put up with for more than a month.

The protest was organised by Small Heath Liberal Democrats who say their area has been blighted by the piles of stinking bags .

They said their protest was on behalf of the city’s 1.1 million residents whose regular refuse collections have been severely disrupted, and in some cases non-existent, for the last five weeks. Some are calling for a council tax refund.

Birmingham Liberal Democrat leader Jon Hunt said that the Labour run council knew a strike was coming weeks ahead and failed to plan for it.

He said: “Only Birmingham gets bin strikes, no other city does. This council leadership is a disgrace, they are letting the city down.”

And Conservative cleaner streets spokeswoman Deirdre Alden asked where council leader John Clancy and cabinet member Lisa Trickett were during the crisis, since it has been a week since either has given a statement on the ongoing dispute with the binmen.

The city council remains in talks with the union Unite . The dispute is centres around the redundancy of 113 binmen’s jobs . Staff affected have been offered either a lower grade role and drop in salary of about £4,000 or an alternative role at the same pay grade in other council departments. The union argues the jobs are not genuine alternatives and it will fight for members livelihoods.

The council is just over halfway through a ward-by-ward clean up of the city. Some areas may not get cleared until next Friday, August 11.

They say they have to reorganise the department and make it more productive, following an £8.4 million overspend on overtime and agency staff last year. The council offered no fresh comment on the protest.