Birmingham protesters 'fed up' with cuts to services for vulnerable people

Some of Birmingham's most vulnerable people struggling with mental health problems, disability, homelessness and addiction have told city council bosses they are fed up with having to fight for their support services.

Hundreds of them, many waving "Save Our Support" placards, joined a St Valentine's Day protest against the Labour-run city council's plan to cut to £5 million from the valued Supporting People fund.

The fund pays organisations and charities to provide services which keep thousands out of high-cost residential care, hospital, rough sleeping and homeless hostels.

The budget has already been slashed from more than £50 million in 2010 down to £24 million now.

Further cuts would see an increase in people forced onto the streets or needing emergency services.

One service user Donna Daly told the crowd: "I'm fed up of my needs being considered less important than anybody else's.

"I'm fed up this is the way we have been constantly treated over the last six or seven years. I'm here on a freezing cold day because I want it stop and everyone here wants it to stop."

Among the organisations taking part in the Victoria Square demo were the Birmingham Voluntary Services Council, Birmingham Mind, St Basils, Women's Aid, Midland Mencap and BID Services which all urged the council not to turn its back on the most vulnerable.

They have previously warned that, with vital support pulled, many will end up on the streets and there is a real prospect of a cardboard city developing.

Protests in Victoria Square against budget cuts proposed to welfare services by Birmingham City Council

Jean Templeton, of St Basils, reminded the crowd that this last year had seen a 53 per cent rise in rough sleeping in Birmingham and that was before this cut had gone through.

And Yardley Labour MP Jess Phillips, who was a member of the council until last year, warned her former colleagues that any reduction in support would end up costing more.

She said: "It not only will not save any money, it will cost more money.

"Last year, Birmingham City Council spent double the amount from the year before on bed and breakfast accommodation for homeless families in places I wouldn't stay in for all the money in the world.

"So, what we are suggesting is cutting support so we can pay more money for a crap service with no support. It's a false economy. I urge the good people in the building behind me to think again."

She urged them to get away from their accounts and spreadsheets, adding: "This isn't about numbers on a page.

"This is about my friends, my family the people I live next door. As a Brummie, I want us to always be there to look after each other."