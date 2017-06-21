Birmingham plunges 51 places in cost of living league table

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham has plunged 51 places in a league of the world’s most expensive cities to live and work.

London, Aberdeen and Glasgow have also fallen on the Mercer’s 2017 Cost of Living survey which looked at prices in 209 global cities.

Birmingham is now the 147th most expensive city, while London is the 30th after dropping 11 places.

The falls for UK cities came as a result of the pound weakening against the US dollar following the Brexit vote, the index said. It means it is now relatively less expensive for foreign workers to relocate here.

The survey is used by multinational companies and Governments to determine compensation or top up payments to employees working overseas.

It measures costs in each location including housing, transport, food, clothing, household goods and entertainment.

The Euro also suffered against the US dollar and saw cities including Rome and Vienna also dropping down the list.

“Currency fluctuations, including the weakening of both the British pound and the euro against the US dollar, have had a major impact on this year’s rankings,” said Kate Fitzpatrick, Mercer’s global mobility practice leader for the UK and Ireland.

“As a result, many European cities have been driven down the ranking by around 10 to 20 places. However in some cases local conditions, for example availability of accommodation, have counter-balanced or exacerbated the impact of currency movements.”

The costliest city in the index, driven by cost of goods and security, is Luanda in Angola, knocking Hong Kong, which was first last year, into second place in 2017. Tokyo was placed third.

Property rents in Luanda are double those in London and most consumer items are also more expensive.

David Stanley / flickr Luanda, Anglola

Only three European cities remain in the top 10 list of most expensive cities for expatriates. Zurich, in fourth place, remains the most costly European city on the list, followed by Geneva at number seven and Bern, placed at ten.

Here are the top 10 costliest cities for expatriate employees in 2017, according to Mercer:

1. Luanda

2. Hong Kong

3. Tokyo

4. Zurich

5. Singapore

6. Seoul

7. Geneva

8. Shanghai

9. New York

10. Bern