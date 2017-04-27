Birmingham MP Khalid Mahmood taken to court by his assistant

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A Birmingham MP is being taken to court by one of his staff.

An employment tribunal will consider a complaint against Birmingham Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood (Lab) from his Parliamentary assistant, Elaina Cohen.

Court documents show the case is due to be heard on May 11. However, the Birmingham Mail understands the hearing is to be delayed until October.

Ms Cohen was suspended from her post in February 2016, but the suspension was lifted in June last year. She returned to her duties in October.

Khalid Mahmood pictured with Jeremy Corbyn in Birmingham earlier this month.

MP Khalid Mahmood with his former girlfriend Elaina Cohen.

Ms Cohen is Mr Mahmood's former girlfriend and the MP was criticised after it was revealed the pair spent nine nights at The Bentley hotel in Kensington, London, at taxpayers' expense in 2004.

The bills were approved by the Commons authorities - on the grounds that it would have cost the same whether she was there or not - but Mr Mahmood repaid the £175-a-night cost, saying he understood why some constituents were unhappy.