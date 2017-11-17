Birmingham MP Jess Phillips has told how she bravely fended off a mugger in a tussle near the Houses of Parliament.

The Labour politician was in Westminster waiting for a taxi, just yards from armed guards, when a cyclist rode up beside her and tried to snatch her phone.

After the incident on Tuesday night, the Yardley MP tweeted: “Man just rode past me on a bike outside Parliament and tried to grab my phone out of my hand. Reader, he failed.”

She later told the Sun newspaper: “I was looking for a taxi when a man on a bike slowed down and said something to me, which I didn’t hear.

“He then made a grab at my phone. I wouldn’t let go, so we had a bit of a tussle, and then he gave up and shot off.

“I shouted back after him, “What the f*** are you doing?”.’

The MP is known for her outspokenness, including previously intense criticism of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.

Everywoman by Jess Phillips
Jess Phillips published her first book Everywoman earlier this year

In a December 2015 interview, she said: “I’ve said that to him and his staff to their faces, the day that it becomes clear that you are hurting us more than you are helping us, I won’t knife you in the back, I’ll knife you in the front.”

Jess Phillips reacts on Twitter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saying he wants to decriminalise prostitution
In August Phillips, a staunch campaigner on women’s issues , told how she had hit ‘peak block, peak mute’ on Twitter, after receiving hundreds of death and rape threats after tweeting about sexism within the Labour Party .