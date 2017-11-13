The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A primary headteacher says she has already had to make £300,000 of savings BEFORE threatened Government cuts come in - including scrapping the school orchestra.

Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, of Anderton Park School in Sparkhill, said she has had to let staff go and cut back on sports coaching to balance her books.

She was speaking at a Birmingham summit involving teachers, MPs, school unions, parents groups and Labour Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner, who are battling against the threat to cut £50 million from school spending in Birmingham.

Ms Hewitt-Clarkson said that rising costs meant she has had to make savings of £150,000 per year over the last two years.

“That’s the sports coach, the orchestra, five teaching assistants,” she said.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

The headteacher said that 85 per cent of the budget goes on staff and that Government suggestions they reduce back office spending are patronising.

“I can’t save £200,000 buying cheaper photocopier paper,” she said.

“It’s madness what we are expected to do. These cuts are untenable, unkind and it’s not British.”

She is the latest head to speak out on the cuts .

This week the Birmingham Mail revealed how seven Erdington headteachers had compiled a report arguing against cuts, warning valued extra services for hard-up families will be lost.

Labour Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner said: “The money going into schools is not adequate, it’s not enough.

“We’re losing teachers, we’re losing support staff.

“Our young people are not education they deserve and our economy is not getting the investment it deserves.”

Ms Rayner spoke about her struggles growing up. She famously left school with no qualifications and became a single mum at 16.

“My school meal was the only hot meal I was going to get that day,” she said.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

She thanked teachers for the “passion you show in the classroom, in the corridors, in the playground every day,” to help children like her feel ‘worth something’, adding school and education was often the only chance children had to break out of poverty.

Ms Rayner added that the Government is cutting education, while the economy is crying out for skilled workers and ends up importing them from abroad.

She said that while Birmingham is facing the most significant cuts in the country, the wealthy are moving money offshore to avoid taxes.

Ms Rayner called on the Chancellor to close tax loopholes and invest the money in education.