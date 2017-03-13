Birmingham gearing up for 2022 Commonwealth Games bid after Durban drops out

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham is gearing up to step in and host the Commonwealth Games four years earlier than planed after a shock development.

Durban, in South Africa, was due to host the Games in 2022 but has pulled out – meaning it is now up for grabs.

Birmingham had previously announced it was bidding to host the 2026 Games, bringing the biggest sporting event in the history of the city, but may now step in.

It is an exciting prospect, with the potential for runs through the city's streets, cricket at Edgbaston and rugby at Villa Park.

Liverpool had previously suggested it was prepared to consider applying – but is nowhere near was well-prepared as Birmingham, which already has greater infrastructure and has a feasibility study into hosting the event.

Cllr Ian Ward, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council, said he was in touch with government.

Staff Olympic gold medal cyclist Jo Rowsell supports the Mail's bid to host the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

He said: “We are aware of the decision from the Commonwealth Games Federation to seek a new host for the 2022 games.

“Here in Birmingham we are already in the advanced stages of producing a detailed feasibility study on what would be needed for a truly memorable games in the city.

“That is due to be completed in the coming weeks and we are in close contact with the Government about the developing situation.”

Closing ceremony for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games at Hampden Park

With such a short lead time to bid for a Games, it is likely a city in a developed nation like the UK or Australia would be in pole position.

However, with the Gold Coast hosting the Games in 2018, there may be a dim view of returning to Australia straight away.

That could put the UK in a strong position.

Liverpool would be the greatest rival to Birmingham, after Cardiff dropped out of the running, but our city is well-placed.