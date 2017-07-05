Why Birmingham councillors - including leader John Clancy - aren't on list for 2018 local election

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Established Labour councillors, including city leader John Clancy, have FAILED to make a list of approved candidates for next year’s local election.

Unlike some of his colleagues, Councillor Clancy’s omission was, according to sources, the result of a mix-up on his application.

But if he fails to resubmit a correct application he runs the risk of not being allowed to stand for election as a Labour Party candidate in 2018.

“It’s just a mix-up with some of his paperwork, it will all be sorted out,” said a Labour source.

The muddle appears to centre on the Labour leader’s campaigning activity.

But the source said Clancy had put in a fair shift on the campaign trail despite having a full-time job running the city council.

Clancy, who has represented Quinton ward since 2011, was among a number of established councillors who missed out on approval.

Birmingham Post and Mail Mohammed Fazal

Among others were Uzma Ahmed, who has represented Bordesley Green for five years, and Springfield’s Mohammed Fazal, who was first elected in 1987. They have the right to appeal.

Meanwhile, the positions of other councillors, including Tony Kennedy (Sparkbrook) and Wa-seem Zaffar (East Handsworth and Lozells) are looking more secure after potential challengers were blocked from the list.

A wholesale shake-up and reduction in Birmingham City Council seats means that all 80 Labour councillors are battling it out alongside ambitious challengers to be selected.

The party has to pick candidates for 101 seats for the 2018 elections, of which about two-thirds are thought winnable, meaning many will be left disappointed.

All smiles: Birmingham Labour group celebrate at the local council election results at the Council House in 2016

A further complication is that in winnable two-councillor wards, of which there will be 32, Labour rules state one of the candidates should be a woman.

The inner-city wards are a cauldron of bitter feuds and angry battles as councillors squabble over a smaller number of safe seats in a situation further complicated by equal selection of women candidates.

It is causing widespread divisions in the Birmingham Labour Party, which has demanded that all established councillors submit themselves for re-selection.

There have also been rows over members who have joined since 2015, most inspired by the rise of Jeremy Corbyn, who are currently being barred from voting in the selections which are due to be held later this summer.

Cllr Clancy and the Labour Party have refused to comment.