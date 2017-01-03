How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham Council has NEVER used new powers to combat fly-tipping

  • By

Not one fine handed out to litter louts in seven months

Charles Street fly tipping in Small Heath
Birmingham City Council has failed to hand out a single on-the-spot fine to combat fly-tipping in the seven months since it was handed new powers to combat the problem.

In May, local authorities were authorised to dole out penalties of between £150 and £400 to those caught dumping rubbish , as an alternative to prosecution.

Nationally, councils have issued hundreds of fines totalling more than £430,000.

But Birmingham has never used the power , according to data supplied under the Freedom of Information Act.

The authority has said its current policy was to pursue offenders through the courts, which has previously led to offenders being jailed, having a curfew imposed or fined.

In July, Premium Halal Meat & Poultry Ltd, based in Digbeth, was fined £24,000 at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court after a prosecution by the council.

Waste including boxes, invoices and plastic packaging was found outside the firm’s site in Bissell Street.

Selly Oak Tyres was fined £9,000 in May after dumping rubbish on Selly Hill Road.

And two men were jailed in March after dumping 15 sheep carcasses in Aston, along with household waste.

Rubbish dumped in Baker Street, Small Heath.
Rubbish dumped in Baker Street, Small Heath.

Ionut Muti and Augustin Dobre were sentenced to 11 months and six months respectively after being filmed on CCTV.

And Birmingham was far from alone in failing to use the new powers.

Of the 302 authorities with responsibility for tackling fly-tipping which responded to the Freedom of Information request, just 118 had handed out fixed penalty notices.

A pile of fridges in Highgate

Local Government Association environment spokesman Martin Tett said many councils felt prosecution was more effective than on-the-spot fines.

He said: “At a time when councils face difficult choices about services in the light of reducing budgets, they are having to spend a vast amount each year on tackling litter and fly-tipping.

“This is money that would be better spent on vital services such as filling potholes and caring for the elderly.”

Mr Tett said the Government’s decision to bring in the fixed penalty notices, at the behest of the LGA, was “a big step in the right direction”, but more needed to be done to ensure swifter prosecutions in the courts.

