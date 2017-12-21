Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas has come early for Birmingham with the confirmation that the city will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The success in securing a major global sporting event has been a long time coming for the city after decades of failure.

There will not only be 11 days of sport in the summer of 2022 but major investment in sports venues, transport, housing and jobs over the next few years.

It has taken a wide coalition, not just the city council, but the Government, the West Midlands Mayor and business and sporting organisations to deliver the successful bid.

Birmingham was the only city able to put together a bid in the short time scale needed following the removal of original host Durban earlier this year.

The city was able to convince the Games’ authorities that we can deliver the event in the shortened four year time scale.

The bid focused on Birmingham’s youth and appropriately the announcement was made at a school, the Arena Academy in Great Barr -near to the Alexander Stadium which will be a key host venue.

Chairman of the Commonwealth Games Federation Louise Martin made the announcement in front of pupils from Arena Academy in Great Barr and was greeted with cheers.

She said: “You have to earn the right and Birmingham has earned it.”

The news was greeted by Council leader Ian Ward, who chaired the bid and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street as they gave the school children a guide to the venues and introduced some aspiring young sports stars from the city.

Mr Street said: “The success of this bid has depended entirely on the whole of the West Midlands region getting behind it and recognising the benefits it will bring. The Games will provide the opportunity to not only see world-class sport but bring economic and social benefits.

“Above all, this will be our opportunity, along with the Coventry City of Culture the year prior to the Games, to showcase a resurgent, diverse and confident West Midlands to the world.”

Cllr Ward said: “This is a wonderful way to end the year and celebrate the festive season – with an early Christmas present for the city!”

He stressed that it was not simply a city council bid but involved many partners in the public and private sector from across the region as well as Government.

“The hard work begins now and we all have just four-and-a-half years to deliver an unforgettable Games that will shape the future of our city, our region and our people,” he added.

'The Games needed Birmingham'

Birmingham has rescued the Commonwealth Games and will put the event firmly back on the map according to athletics legend Brendan Foster.

The long-distance champion runner, former TV commentator and founder of the Great Birmingham Run joined the Birmingham bid team in July.

And he says he never doubted the city would be successful.

“The Commonwealth Games needs Birmingham more than Birmingham needs the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

“The Commonwealth Games should thank their lucky stars that Birmingham is the chosen venue. This is a turning point in the history of the Games. They were in such trouble with Durban two years ago - they couldn’t put on a fun run let alone the Commonwealth Games.

“The Games were so lucky that Birmingham decided to through its hat in the ring.

“Just as the Games is lucky to have Birmingham I think Birmingham is very lucky to have Ian Ward. Hats off to him, he saw the potential and mobilised the city to go for it.

“The Commonwealth Games is all the better for Birmingham being on board.”

Khalid Mahmood MP has been a long term advocate for the Games bid - and his Perry Barr constituency will benefit hugely through thousands of new homes, new transport links and an upgraded Alexander Stadium.

He said: “This is a brilliant result for Birmingham.

“I want to thank everybody that helped to push this bid forward including Ian Ward, the leader of Birmingham City Council, and all the council staff who played a vital role.

“And all credit to the Birmingham Mail for pushing this project. I was one of those who said we should go for it, but many others said it couldn’t be done.

“This is a huge opportunity for Birmingham and my constituency to bring in investment and create jobs, and to engage young people.

“I’m delighted that trade union Unite will play a role ensuring there are real opportunities for people.

“This will be a huge boost for our hotel and hospitality industries.

“And it’s a chance to win more investment for transport in Birmingham.”

Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine which is overseeing business investment in the region said: “Today’s announcement that Birmingham will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games is fantastic news to cap off what has been an excellent year for the region.

"Not only will it benefit Birmingham but the rest of the Midlands too, with the games putting the region firmly on the map as billions of people from around the world tune in to cheer on the best that their nation has to offer.

“Birmingham and the Midlands will be ready to host in 2022, making it the most exciting games in recent memory.

"By then the UK will be at the beginning of a new era, and hosting the Commonwealth Games is the perfect opportunity to show our global trading partners exactly what our great regions have to offer.

“The Midlands has one of the most diverse populations in the UK, with hundreds of thousands of people from throughout the Commonwealth choosing to make our region their home.

"The whole of the Midlands, a population of 12 million, have been behind this bid and we are ready to help deliver the games so that its legacy will be felt in all corners of the region.”