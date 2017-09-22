The video will start in 8 Cancel

Online taxi service Uber will continue to operate in Birmingham.

The news comes despite the firm having its license to operate in London revoked over public safety concerns.

Transport for London described the minicab firm as “not fit and proper” to operate in the capital due to public safety concerns and stripped its licence.

It said the company had failed to report serious criminal offences and was unhappy with the background checks it carries out on drivers. The Metropolitan Police had accused the firm of putting its reputation above public safety.

Uber has said it will appeal the decision.

But Birmingham’s licensing chiefs say they have no such concerns over the company’s activity in the city.

And that it can continue to operate on the streets of Birmingham until its current license expires on February 5, 2018.

They pointed out that Uber operates a franchise business model and therefore the Birmingham operation is different to that in London.

A Birmingham City Council spokeswoman said: “Uber began operating in Birmingham on 12 February 2015 and its private hire operator licence is valid until 5 February 2018.

“Uber’s operation in London is entirely separate from its businesses elsewhere in the UK – including Birmingham – and as such TfL’s decision not to renew Uber licence in London does not automatically impact on those.

“The issues that have caused TfL not to renew Uber’s licence in London have not arisen in Birmingham.”

The confirmation will come as good news to the thousands of Brummies who use the taxi app, but may not be welcomed by the firm’s critics.

Establish cab companies and trade unions GMB and RMT have challenged Uber calling its employment policies and pay rates ‘exploitative’ and accusing it of cutting corners to undercut rivals.