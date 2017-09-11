Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy has resigned following the bin dispute controversy admitting he has made mistakes.

The Labour leader’s resignation comes as a direct result of his handling of the bin strike - in particular the fall-out from the aborted deal he struck with the Unite union in mid-August.

He announced his resignation via his personal blog following a meeting with his cabinet, who are reported to have urged him to go, and after it was confirmed that Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid had ordered an investigation into the fiasco.

It was also just hours before he was likely to face a vote of no confidence from Labour colleagues at their monthly meeting.

The ball started rolling ten days ago when it became clear that the council was not following through with a deal struck by Cllr Clancy with Unite union boss Howard Beckett to end the bin strike.

As his genuine efforts to end the damaging strike unravelled he attempted to shift blame to the union, claiming there never was deal.

This was then contradicted in both a leaked email he sent to bin depot staff and a statement from the conciliation service Acas.

He was accused of overstepping his authority, souring relations with unions and senior council staff and ignoring crucial legal advice in trying to force through the deal.

A string of Labour colleagues, both in private and in public, called for him to go.

But in his resignation statement cllr Clancy blamed ‘frenzied media speculation’ for his decision to quit.

He added: “I wish to stress that the actions I took along with my cabinet to negotiate an end to an extremely complex and difficult industrial dispute were done with the best of intentions. None of us are perfect, and I made some mistakes, for which I am sorry and take full responsibility.”

A Quinton councillor, he became leader in December 2015, taking over from Sir Albert Bore. His key achievements were delivering on a pledge to cut the costs of the Capita IT contract saving about £43 million, saving the council a further £24 million on pension deficit costs and securing major investment in housing.

But the poorly management of the bitter bin strike, which began on June 30, which has prompted direct intervention of Government and senior Labour Party figures which led to his downfall.

Opposition Conservative group leader Cllr Robert Alden (Erdington) said: ““This crisis could of and should have been avoided and sadly the Labour Leader’s actions only worsened the situation. It is sad it had to come to this but Birmingham residents deserve better than the Leadership they have had from Labour this summer.”

And Lib Dem group leader Jon Hunt (Perry Barr) said the entire Labour leadership share the blame for the fiasco. “John Clancy should not be made to carry the whole can for the collectively weak and secretive leadership shown by the city cabinet during this protracted and unpleasant bin dispute,” he said and highlighted a string of cabinet meetings at which the issue was not discussed.

Meanwhile Howard Beckett, assistant general secretary of the Unite Union says that the council chief executive Stella Manzie, who he blames for the collapse of the deal, should follow the leader and resign.

He said: ““The interim chief executive has lost the trust of Birmingham city council’s workforce and the people of Birmingham. Time and again through her action Stella Manzie has shown herself to be dishonourable.”

A key element in the collapse of the deal is the threat of costly equal pay action had the council agreed to allow 113 redundancy threatened binmen to remain on their current pay grade. Unite argue that extra duties can be added to justify the grade, but council lawyers said that such a move would be rejected by the courts.

Cllr Claire Spencer (Moseley and Kings Heath), one of the Labour councillors who proposed the vote of no confidence, tweeted: “I am pleased that John has resigned but we need to understand the things that he did wrong. A head on a plate doesn’t solve systemic issues.”

The council’s deputy leader Ian Ward, has taken over as interim leader.