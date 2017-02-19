Birmingham City Council chief executive Mark Rogers to leave

Birmingham City Council has been plunged into chaos by the imminent departure of its £180,000-a-year chief executive - just days before its landmark budget setting meeting.

Mark Rogers is rumoured to have been pushed out by the council's Labour leader John Clancy, blamed for the council's failure to deliver a balanced budget last year, the Birmingham Mail understands.

It is also claimed the Government has encouraged the departure as Mr Rogers, as a leading national council official, has been too critical in interviews of austerity policies.

No one at the council was willing to comment ahead of a formal announcement due on Monday.

News broke just two days before the cabinet holds an emergency meeting to finalise details of the council's 2017/18 budget and little more than a week before the final budget is presented to the full council on February 28.

Mr Rogers was also leading on a major overhaul of the city's workforce as it looks to makes thousands of staff redundant over the next two years.

It follows just weeks after the council's social services and education director Peter Hay announced his retirement and leaves Britain's largest local authority with two major vacancies at the very top.

The pair had been overseeing the recovery of the council's persistently failing child protection services and there were indications that a corner was being turned in the last Ofsted report.

Two other senior directors, Jacqui Kenneday and Waheed Nazir, are also only in acting positions.

His departure could not come at a worse time.

It appears that Coun Clancy blames Mr Rogers for a £49 million black hole in this year's budget. In particular, Mr Rogers led on the council's failed bid to make major savings on social services through closer working with the NHS. Promised savings were never delivered.

The Government, via its watchdog panel in Birmingham, is also rumoured to be involved, frustrated at Mr Roger's public criticism of cuts to local government.

But opponents say Coun Clancy is scapegoating a senior officer for his own failings as leader and warn that further senior staff could also go.

They have also pointed out that Mr Roger's departure was announced on a political blog with close ties to the Clancy regime rather than the party politically neutral council website.

Opposition Conservative leader Coun Robert Alden said: "The news that Mark Rogers is to leave Birmingham City Council is hardly a surprise given the amount of time he appeared to spend externally trying to build a national profile, compared to being in the city trying to fix our many problems.

"After years of improvement notices, something at Birmingham City Council had to change.

"The removal of chief executive leaves the Labour administration well and truly at the last chance saloon, they have had to get rid of a Labour leader, now the chief executive they hired and entrusted to deliver improvements, they have no excuses left for not turning the council around and running it properly. "

“Coun Clancy has nowhere left to hide.

"Sadly for residents of Birmingham it does not look likely to improve under his leadership, even the news the chief executive is leaving has come out through a leak.

"For councillors, staff and residents to find out the chief executive is leaving like this is further proof of how disorganised and out of control Birmingham City Council is."

Mark Rogers confirmed he was leaving in a statement issued on the Birmingham City Council website on Sunday.

He said: "Birmingham City Council has been on a challenging journey of improvement and reform over the past three years and I am hugely proud of the team I have worked with to deliver much needed changes in culture, practice and performance.

"I leave the council in a much stronger position than when I joined it and, with the proposed budget and transformation plans set out for the next two years, now is a good time to pass on the baton.

"I look forward to my colleagues' future successes as I know that they can build on firm foundations and continue the modernisation journey we have started together."

Coun John Clancy added: "I'd like to thank Mark for his hard work and commitment over the past three years during what has been the most difficult and challenging of times for Birmingham City Council. I wish Mark all the very best for the future."

Mark Rogers

Mr Rogers joined the council in 2014 from neighbouring Solihull at a time when the city was already in crisis with the Trojan Horse in schools scandal and children's social services failing.

His background in teaching and children's social care was seen as an asset at the time.

Within a year, government troubleshooter Lord Bob Kerslake issued a damning report into the city council. Mr Rogers has been working on delivering its recommendations ever since.

The Kerslake review indirectly led to the resignation of council leader Sir Albert Bore in 2015 and Coun Clancy was elected as his successor by Labour colleagues.

One of Coun Clancy's key pledges was to get a panel of government overseers, appointed in the wake of the Kerslake report, out of Birmingham as soon as possible.

But 14 months on, they remain, lacking confidence that the council has sufficiently improved to be left alone.