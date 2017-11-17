Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham children's charity Acorns has appointed a new chairman to its board of trustees.

Mark Hopton will take over the role from David Butcher.

Mr Hopton worked for financial services firm KPMG for 40 years, including as its Midlands chairman, before retiring in 2012 and is now a pro-chancellor and chairman of the board of governors at Birmingham City University and chairman of governors at Solihull School.

Acorns is based in Wythall and runs hospices in Selly Oak, Worcester and Walsall.

It offers specialist palliative care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and supports their families across the West Midlands.

It costs the charity nearly £10 million a year to provide these services, the majority of which comes from public donations.

Mr Hopton said: "It is no coincidence that each of my current responsibilities reflects a long-held personal interest in the development, motivation and care for children and young people in this region where I believe there is the greatest potential to help make a real difference.

"Having already served as a trustee of Acorns for five years, I am looking forward to becoming the chairman of this exceptional charity as we approach our 30th anniversary year and to working closely with chief executive Toby Porter.

"Acorns is currently reaching more children than ever before, with very high standards of care and support.

"Acorns as a charity is well-known and respected for the work we do across our local area.

"We could not have done this without the committed support of so many individuals and businesses across our region.

"As chairman, I am hoping to see Acorns build on its loyal supporter base and connect with a new generation of business leaders and employees in Birmingham and the West Midlands."