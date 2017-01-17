Where are Birmingham bus lane enforcement cameras going to be installed?

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Ten bus lane enforcement cameras are to be installed along three busy Birmingham commuter routes - with councillors looking to collect £3 MILLION in fines.

But they have pledged lessons have been learned from the 2013 city centre bus lane debacle, in which a poorly placed warning signs led to 65,000 penalties being wrongly issued, causing uproar among motorists.

Now cameras and warning signs are to be installed at a cost of £459,000 along the three routes Lichfield Road in Aston, Tyburn Road in Pype Hayes and B12 Bordesley Green to enforce existing bus lanes.

The issuing and collection of fines, court action, maintenance and regular publicity campaigns to warn commuters of the enforcement will cost an estimated £3.3 million over five years - but councillors say this will be covered, as far as possible, by income from fines.

Bus lane fines are currently set at £60, or £30, if paid within 14 days.

Yet a report to the council’s cabinet says if motorists obey the restrictions and there is little income from the scheme, it will be considered a success and the enforcement would be cut short early.

Asked if the lessons of 2013 had been learned, Labour cabinet member for roads Stewart Stacey said: “Motorists illegally travelling in bus lanes have a serious impact on journey times for bus and taxi passengers and further exacerbate the city’s congestion problems. This, in turn, also has an adverse environmental impact.

“Enforcement is an important tool in helping to keep the city moving and its costs are paid for from the penalty charges, including employing civil enforcement officers, the administration of staff involved in collecting the fines, maintenance of signs and lines and other associated costs. Should there be any surplus, it can only be spent on measures to improve public transport or other highway associated improvements.

" There have always been restrictions on driving in bus lanes. This isn’t about trying to catch people out, so any areas where enforcement is taking place will be clearly identified with signage and road markings that are not only legally compliant, but also adequate.

"I would much rather see motorists keeping out of bus lanes than paying us fines.”

A total of 23 camera sites have been earmarked by transport officials - allowing officials to rotate the ten cameras.

The report states that 8,000 bus journeys along Lichfield Road were recorded with the longest rush-hour journey taking 18 minutes. This is ten minutes longer than the daily average time.

To avoid a repeat of the 2013 city centre bus lane farce, the council is promising a major public information drive and says it will publish details of 20 camera mounting locations on its website - although it will not say which are active at any time.

The report states: “It is important that the city council is seen as transparent as possible regarding the enforcement regime. It is therefore proposed, on the council website, to identify each individual site.

“Although the individual sites will be identified information about when the camera will be in place will not.”

The first three routes were chosen as having the lowest installation costs or highest gains for bus journey times. Future enforcement is planned for Bristol Road, Walsall Road and Alcester Road.