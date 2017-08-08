Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps has called on ‘penny-pinching’ Birmingham City Council to pay bin men a fair wage and end the strike .

The Sutton Coldfield based actor is among residents who have grown frustrated at the rubbish piling up on the streets and has given his backing to the industrial action.

Oliver and his identical twin brother James played brothers George and Fred Weasley in the hit Harry Potter movie series and has almost a million followers, mostly Harry Potter fans, on Twitter.

He tweeted: “How long until Birmingham City Council stop penny pinching and give the bin men a fair wage?”

He then posted a clip from the Simpsons cartoon showing characters Homer and Bart making angel patterns in a pile of rubbish - saying he would be doing the same in a few days.

In a follow up tweet he added: “Instead of paying them for the more work, they expect them to work for the same.”

The city council was quick to respond to his tweet stressing that they are modernising the service to improve performance and that there will be no job losses and no cuts to basic pay.

They also apologised for missed collections and said that they are in the final week of a bin strike recovery plan.

Mr Phelps is among thousands of Brummies left angry and frustrated at the bin strike, unsure when collections will take place and upset at the growing piles of rubbish in many parts of the city.

The key issue at the heart of the dispute is the cutting of 113 grade three jobs which would mean a loss of about £4,000 annual salary for those wishing to stay working on the bins.

But the council insists it has found more than 125 alternative jobs at the same grade and with matched or achievable skills for bin men looking to maintain their current income.

The union Unite has countered that many of those jobs are on fixed term contracts and unsuitable for bin men.

Other changes to the service include spreading the binmen’s 37 hours a week over five instead of four days, creating more of the grade two loader jobs and ending the reliance on costly agency staff and overtime payments.