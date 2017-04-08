Why you can ride the bus for free once a month under a Lib Dem mayor

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Free bus passes on the first Saturday of the month are part of a package of congestion and pollution-busting policies pledged by Lib Dem West Midlands mayoral candidate Beverley Nielsen in her manifesto released today.

She also promises a 'Beverley's Bikes' cycle hire scheme, based on London's famous Boris Bikes, and, in common with her leading rivals, the expansion of the Metro and rail network across the region - including reopeing lines serving Moseley, Stourbridge and Lichfield.

Her manifesto, launched at the regional Liberal Democrat conference in Wolverhampton, also restates the pledge to give free public transport for 16 to 25 year olds to help them find and afford to get to work.

The free bus passes would also be available to all once a month - on the first Saturday - to encourage greater use of public transport and enable hard-up families to enjoy days out.

Further transport pledges include universal smart ticket system across all public transport within the West Midlands and the development of smart and effective mobile apps to deliver live transport updates to commuters.

Other pledges look to boost small businesses with a £1 billion innovation fund, give grants to cover the costs of apprentices and boost investment in the building of affordable and council housing.

The Lib Dem politician, who works for Birmingham City University, said she was a genuine and viable alternative to the Conservative and Labour front runners Andy Street and Siôn Simon.

Beverley Nielsen

She said: "We stand at a moment of transformation as the developed world embraces new technologies and new ways of living and working are rapidly evolved.

"To take advantage of these changes, we must invest now to become the self-made place, remember our long and proud industrial heritage but look to the future.

"We must also invest in our small- and medium-sized businesses, in our people and in our communities, and deliver shared growth across the region.

"Brexit brings great risks to our future but I will strengthen our links with Europe and the rest of the world, promoting the best deals for our manufacturing heartland within the single market and making the West Midlands the place to do business, in a modern, welcoming and cohesive society.

"Some of the issues which neither Labour or the Tories have addressed over the decades are obvious, such as more efficient and more connected public transport systems, a much greater focus on increasing skills, and on matching those skills more effectively to employer's requirements."

In a swipe at the Conservatives, she said that careful use of green belt land was needed to deliver homes. "Failing to address the green belt issue because of party politics would be failing our citizens," she said

."For 30 years, Tory and Labour governments have let down the same areas of our region, time after time, and we have no reason to expect anything different now," said warned.

Her manifesto features seven main priority areas: